'There's just something about her' - Sumbe returns for 850,000gns full-sister to Charyn
Grangemore Stud’s Futoon has not missed a beat so far and her latest offspring took her to the head of the early exchanges at Thursday’s final Book 1 session of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.
The first two runners of the multiply stakes-placed Kodiac mare have been the Mill Reef winner Wings Of War and the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte scorer Charyn, who has taken a close third behind Paddington in this season’s Eclipse and St James’s Palace Stakes, as well as a fourth to Aidan O’Brien’s stellar colt in the Irish Guineas.
Guy O’Callaghan has understandably continued to bring Futoon back to Dark Angel, who stands at his family’s Yeomanstown Stud, and a full-sister to that pair soared as far as 850,000gns.
It was Charyn’s owner, Nurlan Bizakov’s Sumbe, which claimed her at a fee which was more than three times that which their present team member cost at Book 2 a couple of years ago.
“I’m absolutely thrilled with that, and thrilled with the farm that has got her,” said O’Callaghan. “She has been spectacular at home. We had to come here a day early because of the storm last week, she’s been here nine days now and hasn’t put a foot wrong.”
O’Callaghan added that the elevated figure was justified on what he’d seen of the February-born individual.
“She’s very similar to them, she’s probably the best,” he said. “They've all done great but there’s just something about her.
“My brother David and I had been following the mare as a four-year-old with Kevin Ryan, so we were very keen to get her at the sales [bought for 100,000gns at the December Mare Sale in 2017]. She’s from a really fast family and she’s been very good to us ever since.”
Read more from Tattersalls:
Coolmore and Godolphin renew Tattersalls rivalry as blue-blooded Frankel colt fetches 2,000,000gns
‘The bank manager will be happy again!’ - Coolmore and Godolphin clash over 1,050,000gns Ghaiyyath sibling to Victoria Road
- 'It was probably an act of lunacy!' - Royal Ascot-inspired mating sees Battaash's Blue Point half-brother bring 1,500,000gns
- 'It has paid dividends' - shrewd purchase could lead to rich rewards for Book 1 debutant Hunting Hill Stud
- Coolmore and Godolphin renew Tattersalls rivalry as blue-blooded Frankel colt fetches 2,000,000gns
- 'As nice a filly as on the sales ground' - Paddy Twomey on the mark with 400,000gns Lope De Vega yearling
- ‘The bank manager will be happy again!’ - Coolmore and Godolphin clash over 1,050,000gns Ghaiyyath sibling to Victoria Road
- 'It was probably an act of lunacy!' - Royal Ascot-inspired mating sees Battaash's Blue Point half-brother bring 1,500,000gns
- 'It has paid dividends' - shrewd purchase could lead to rich rewards for Book 1 debutant Hunting Hill Stud
- Coolmore and Godolphin renew Tattersalls rivalry as blue-blooded Frankel colt fetches 2,000,000gns
- 'As nice a filly as on the sales ground' - Paddy Twomey on the mark with 400,000gns Lope De Vega yearling
- ‘The bank manager will be happy again!’ - Coolmore and Godolphin clash over 1,050,000gns Ghaiyyath sibling to Victoria Road