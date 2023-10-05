'There's just something about her' - Sumbe returns for 850,000gns full-sister to Charyn

Grangemore Stud’s Futoon has not missed a beat so far and her latest offspring took her to the head of the early exchanges at Thursday’s final Book 1 session of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

The first two runners of the multiply stakes-placed Kodiac mare have been the Mill Reef winner Wings Of War and the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte scorer Charyn, who has taken a close third behind Paddington in this season’s Eclipse and St James’s Palace Stakes, as well as a fourth to Aidan O’Brien’s stellar colt in the Irish Guineas.

Guy O’Callaghan has understandably continued to bring Futoon back to Dark Angel, who stands at his family’s Yeomanstown Stud, and a full-sister to that pair soared as far as 850,000gns.

It was Charyn’s owner, Nurlan Bizakov’s Sumbe, which claimed her at a fee which was more than three times that which their present team member cost at Book 2 a couple of years ago.

The Dark Angel sister to Charyn takes her turn around the sales ring on the third day of Tattersalls Book 1 Credit: Laura Green

“I’m absolutely thrilled with that, and thrilled with the farm that has got her,” said O’Callaghan. “She has been spectacular at home. We had to come here a day early because of the storm last week, she’s been here nine days now and hasn’t put a foot wrong.”

O’Callaghan added that the elevated figure was justified on what he’d seen of the February-born individual.

“She’s very similar to them, she’s probably the best,” he said. “They've all done great but there’s just something about her.

“My brother David and I had been following the mare as a four-year-old with Kevin Ryan, so we were very keen to get her at the sales [bought for 100,000gns at the December Mare Sale in 2017]. She’s from a really fast family and she’s been very good to us ever since.”

Read more from Tattersalls:

Coolmore and Godolphin renew Tattersalls rivalry as blue-blooded Frankel colt fetches 2,000,000gns

‘The bank manager will be happy again!’ - Coolmore and Godolphin clash over 1,050,000gns Ghaiyyath sibling to Victoria Road