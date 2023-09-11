'There will be more fireworks' - Shadwell snare $2.3m Keeneland sale-topper and it might not end there

Sheikha Hissa, daughter of the late Hamdan Al Maktoum, did not wait long to start adding yearlings to her elite stable of runners on day one of the Keeneland September Yearling Sale on Monday.

When the Intp Mischief filly consigned as hip 92 by Gainesway strode into the ring she was victorious at $2.3 million to add her to her collection.

This year marks the first time the sheikha has shopped the Keeneland September Sale herself since her father's passing in March 2021.

Johnny Smith of Shadwell said: "Sheikha Hissa is very happy to be here and excited to participate in the sale, there will be more fireworks tomorrow."

The bay Into Mischief filly was bred in Kentucky by International Equities Holding and is a half-sibling to Perry and Ramona Bass' Grade 2 Summertime Oaks winner Window Shopping, by American Pharoah, who took the Saratoga test in June, after being runner up in the Grade 3 Santa Anita Oaks on the west coast in April for trainer Richard Mandella.

Both fillies are out of the Grade 3-winning Tapit mare Delightful Joy, a winner in the Monmouth Oaks and second in the Turn Back The Alarm Handicap.

"I honestly thought she would bring every bit of $1.5 million," said consignor Brian Graves.

"She's a top physical, out of a Grade 2-winning Tapit mare who has already produced a Grade 2 winner still performing on the track. She was one of the best-looking yearlings I saw this year.

“We thought that could happen. From the first time you looked at that filly, you thought that could happen. It's a pleasant surprise but not shocking."

Sheikha Hissa: welcome return to Keeneland Credit: Edward Whitaker

Earlier in the day, Shadwell Racing snapped up an Uncle Mo filly from Taylor Made Sales Agency, consigned as hip 20. The Kentucky-bred by Don Alberto Corporation is out of Grade 1 winner Angela Renee, by Bernardini, and sold for $750,000. She is a full sibling to the millionaire earner To Honor And Serve.

The yearling filly is a half sibling to the four-year-old Medaglia D'Oro colt Gilded Age, runner-up in the Listed Curlin Stakes and third in last year's Grade 3 Withers Stakes. She has a two-year-old Curlin colt sibling and a weanling Curlin sister.

