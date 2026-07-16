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‘The world has changed’ - exploring the factors behind the €63 million store sale boom
James Thomas examines the surge in spending in the National Hunt market
Vendors might well have experienced the odd sleepless night ahead of this year’s National Hunt store sales. It has, after all, been far from plain sailing for the jumps market of late. But in the event they barely encountered a moment’s worry.
Solid trade in Doncaster flowed into unprecedented spending at the Goffs Arkle and Tattersalls Ireland Derby dates. One elated seller at the latter event summed up the situation by saying, “It’s a real good time to be a vendor. There’s no excuses; if you’re not getting paid, it’s because you don’t have the horse.”
All told, the headline store auctions across Britain, France and Ireland yielded gross receipts of €63,587,460.
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