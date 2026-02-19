'The Skeltons have got a very nice horse’ - Cheltenham entry joins leading stable for £245,000 through GoffsGo

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Cheltenham entry Glance At Midnight gave the new GoffsGo platform a huge result on Thursday when selling for £245,000 as part of its online February Sale. Bloodstock agent Ryan Mahon secured the six-year-old on behalf of Dan Skelton.

The son of Passing Glance has entries in both the Skybet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the Turners Novices’ Hurdle, and has been an exciting type for his Chipping Norton-based trainer Andy Martin.

Glance At Midnight was last seen finishing second in the Listed Sidney Banks Hurdle at Huntingdon, where he chased home Nicky Henderson’s leading Cheltenham prospect Act Of Innocence.

“He’s a nice horse with a nice pedigree,” said Mahon. “We’ve done well with Passing Glance in the past.

"He’ll go back to Dan’s and we’ll have a think about the best route with him. He’s got a nice profile and hopefully he’ll be a nice horse over fences.”

Martin, who bought the Pitchall Stud-bred gelding as a foal and won a bumper and a maiden hurdle at Huntingdon in his black and white colours, said: “It’s been five years in the making, as we bought him as a foal. We always bought him with a view that we might sell him.

“I didn’t sell him as a store as he didn’t meet his reserve, and we decided to press on. He’s shown plenty of ability and he’s got a great temperament and a great way of going. The Skeltons have got a very nice horse. He’s a perfect specimen and just absolutely lovely to deal with.”

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby was thrilled with the result.

“It was only a matter of time before GoffsGo demonstrated what it’s capable of,” he said. “To sell a live Cheltenham prospect of this quality in just our second monthly sale says a great deal about the confidence people have in the platform.

"What makes it work is its simplicity and value, which is proving attractive to both vendors and buyers. There’s a very hands-on team behind it, led by Ruairi Breen and Tadhg Dooley.”

Other notable results from the sale included Therhythmofthenite, a Goliath Du Berlais gelding from the family of Fastorslow who was consigned by Martin Brassil Racing and sold to Michael Gates’ Comfort Park Stud for £21,000, and Our ‘Enery, a winning son of Sea The Stars from the O’Neill family’s Jackdaws Castle and bought by Aidan O’Ryan and Goffs’ Eastern European agent Kishore Mirpuri for £15,000.

Read next:

‘I think we have a good selection of sweets!’ – Hall expecting strong trade at the Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale

Leading sire Zarak to miss start of covering season after stable accident