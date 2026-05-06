‘The rewards are significant for those who present quality stock’ - records re-written at Inglis Australian Weanling Sale

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New records were set across the board as a lively Inglis Australian Weanling Sale drew to a close at Riverside Stables in Sydney on Wednesday.

Top honours during the second session were a pair of individuals commanding A$400,000 (£213,000/€247,000), an I Am Invincible filly out of Noor Sahara from Alma Vale and Coolmore’s Shinzo colt out of My Xanadu.

There were overall increases on lots sold for both A$100,000-plus (58) and over A$200,000 (21). The average of A$66,547 and median A$40,000 were sale records and up 22 per cent and 33 per cent respectively year-on-year. The aggregate of A$19,498,250 is also a new high for the sale.

Inglis bloodstock CEO Sebastian Hutch said: “As a team we've worked incredibly hard over the past five years especially to ensure new life was breathed into this sale and to see it perform the way that is has over the past two days is extremely satisfying, especially considering we offered 85 less weanlings than last year.

“We asked breeders and vendors to support the sale with more quality and they have responded, so credit must go to them, we are incredibly grateful for their patronage and I’m so pleased to see the buying bench get behind the catalogue with such vigour and participate so strongly.

“To have buyers from the United Kingdom, Japan, Ireland, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Philippines, South Africa and all around Australia participating in the Australian Weanling Sale is testament to the appeal of the catalogue.

“It’s not to say that there aren’t challenges in the market – very evidently there are – but very evidently the rewards are significant for those who present quality stock and the appetite for that stock was strong here over the past two days.”

Peter Twomey of Wattle Bloodstock purchased the I Am Invincible filly for an Asia-based client but confirmed she would remain in Australia.

“The client races horses in England, New Zealand and Australia, he’s got a global view on things but this filly will stay here, she’ll head to Twin Hills now and Chris Kent and Olly Tait will look after her, they’re in Cootamundra just down the road from me in Wagga so I can keep a close eye on her which is perfect,’’ Twomey said.

“The client was here for the Easter Sale and we were able to buy one Frankel filly but we missed out on a lot of others so the aim for me coming to the Inglis weanling sale was to find an Easter-quality horse to race.

“We got beaten on the Frankel colt yesterday but this filly was our number one pick of the entire sale so we’re really happy and somewhat relieved to get her.’’

The Shinzo colt, knocked down to Cool Partners Inc, completed a good phase for Coolmore stallions.

“Shinzo had the sale topper on day one and as we speak he’s got the sale topper on day two,’’ Coolmore’s Tom Moore said. “While we had lofty expectations for his stock at this sale, he’s exceeded those. There’s plenty of high-class Shinzo’s on the complex, they’ve gone down incredibly well with the buying bench.

“There was a lot of competition on this particular colt, he was popular all week and he sold extremely well. There’s a strong appetite for quality offerings at this sale and we feel there weren’t too many better than him on the ground.’’

The action continues on Thursday with a major collection of breeding stock going under the hammer in the Inglis Chairman’s Sale.

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