The next Brighterdaysahead? Gordon Elliott goes to €240,000 for No Risk At All filly who ‘has everything’

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Gordon Elliott will be hoping he has unearthed the next Brighterdaysahead after bidding €240,000 for a blue-blooded No Risk At All filly midway through day two of the Goffs Arkle Sale

“It’s the best young family you can possibly get into,” said auctioneer Nick Nugent as the striking three-year-old took her first turn around the ring.

Agent Dan Astbury, tucked away in the bidders’ area at the base of the rostrum, cut out much of the running, but ultimately had to concede defeat to the Elliott camp, who were positioned directly opposite the auctioneer. Eddie O’Leary signed the docket in Elliott’s name before delegating press duties to the filly’s new trainer.

“She’s a lovely filly and as soon as we saw her we liked her,” Elliott said. “We always come here looking for a filly that looks a bit like a gelding, and that’s her. She moves very well, she has everything. We’ve been lucky buying a filly off this vendor before so hopefully we will be again.”

Lot 320: the No Risk At All filly fetches €240,000 Credit: Patrick McCann

The youngster was offered by Niall Bleahen’s Liss House, which was also home to the five-time Grade 1 winner Brighterdaysahead before her €310,000 transfer to the Elliott yard.

“She’s got a great pedigree, it’s a proper pedigree, so we’re delighted to have her,” Elliott continued. “You’ve got to keep restocking and hopefully we’ve got a few nice horses out of this sale. Please God there’ll be a few more to come.”

Asked if he looks forward to hunting for talent at the store sales, the trainer said: “I enjoy it, or I enjoy it when we get them anyway.”

Gordon Elliott: "You’ve got to keep restocking" Credit: Patrick McCann

The filly, already named Noosa Sport, was added to the Bleahen brothers’ portfolio at the Arqana Autumn Sale in 2024 at a cost of €40,000. Plenty has happened in the pedigree since.

Her half-brother Leader Sport was listed as unraced when the Bleahens secured the filly in Deauville, but he has now won five times, most notably last year’s Grade 1 Prix Maurice Gillois. The son of Nirvana Du Berlais is co-owned by renowned pinhooker Walter Connors, who was also among the vendors enjoying a productive day at Goffs.

The filly is also a sister to Geelong Sport, winner of the Grade 3 Prix Romati, while Willie Mullins and Harold Kirk recently spent £400,000 on her Goliath Du Berlais half-brother Monzon Sport, who won a Borris House maiden by 20 lengths for Pat Doyle.

“All along, since the form came into the family, you knew all the stars were starting to align,” said Bleahen. “It’s all right talking about it though, but it’s a different story until it happens.

“When you go to buy your youngstock, you’re always aiming to find something that’ll suit those top people. They’re perfectionists when you put the horse in front of them so you have to rear them properly and pick them well. It takes a lot of time and mileage to get there.”

John Bleahen gives the No Risk At All filly a farewell pat Credit: Patrick McCann

He continued: “It’s brilliant that Gordon and the O’Learys have put their faith in us again. They’ve had great luck with Brighterdaysahead and hopefully this one can be somewhere near as good. They know that, we know that, now we’re just wishing for it to happen. Hopefully it does. It’s all about repeat custom and keeping people happy so they can have trust in the business.”

Niall works closely alongside his brothers John and Hugh, who operate under the banners of Lakefield Farm and Clifton Farm respectively. Between them the siblings have produced the likes of Dancing City, Jango Baie and Sizing John.

John’s son Luke is also involved in the business, and his early forays into the Flat market have yielded the classy Wareeth, a 510,000gns son of Sea The Stars who has won novice events at Newcastle and Salisbury for Archie Watson.

Niall added: “The family are all involved so it’s vital that it’s kept right. You don’t feel it’s been hard work when you’re doing what you like.”

More from Goffs:

‘We knew he wasn’t going to be cheap when we saw Dan Skelton bidding!’ - Elliott leaves it late to secure €275,000 Arkle Sale top lot

‘I think the vendors must be happy!’ - JP McManus in flying form with €1.075 million Arkle Sale spree

‘He’s the most exciting jumps stallion in my time’ - another giant result for young gun sire as Bromley goes to €150,000 for Cheltenham Festival winner’s relation