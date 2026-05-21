‘The horse has a huge engine’ - big bidders deploy stealth tactics as unbeaten Minella Premier brings £300,000

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A fresh chapter in the Minella Premier story started on Thursday when the unbeaten son of Shantou fetched £300,000 during day two of the Goffs UK Spring Horses in Training and Point-to-Point Sale.

It was almost two years to the day that Minella Premier first appeared on the market in Doncaster. On that occasion he arrived on the back of a bloodless victory in a Ballindenisk maiden point for John Nallen, and duly fetched £400,000 from Jerry McGrath and Nicky Henderson. However, things did not go according to plan thereafter.

Minella Premier sustained an injury that prevented him from making the track during his time at Seven Barrows, and was even entered in last year’s Spring Sale prior to being withdrawn by owner Olly Harris.

That decision saw the promising talent transfer to the Gloucestershire yard of Richard Hobson, who saddled Minella Premier to stylish victories in bumpers at Fontwell and Wetherby. Those efforts caught the attention of Tom Malone, who cut out the early running during the bidding on Thursday.

The agent was soon joined by an online player before Goffs UK’s managing director Tim Kent, taking instructions on the phone, entered the fray. At the £285,000 mark auctioneer George Stanners quipped “I think I know where this is going!” After another quick back and forth, Kent obliged his colleague by waggling his iPad to signal the decisive £5,000 increase.

The mystery over who had been supplying Kent’s instructions was quickly solved, as AJ O’Neill entered the ring and was handed the £300,000 docket.

“He’s a lovely horse,” said the younger half of the O’Neill training partnership. “We actually underbid him here as a pointer; we were very keen to get him that day and we’re delighted to be able to introduce him to Jackdaws Castle now. We’ve no owner for him but we’ve had a fantastic spring and we’re very keen to continue in that vein. You need the right horses to do that and I think we’ve bought some lovely types here this week.”

Asked about his surreptitious bidding strategy, O’Neill cracked a mischievous grin and said: “This is a very warm coat and it’s cooler outside!”

Hobson said he was “sad” to bid farewell to Minella Premier, but was in no doubt about how bright his future is now that he is back in rude health.

“The horse has a huge engine,” he said. “He came to us with an injury. Unfortunately it was a tendon injury, but it started healing and we got to work and now the horse is unbeaten in two bumper runs. Frankly he’s the best horse I’ve been involved with.

“He was owned by Olly Harris, who sold all his stock last year. This was his last National Hunt horse, this is one he kept back. We’re a commercial outfit, we do sell, so it’s sad to see him go but I know he’ll have a good career ahead of him.”

That purchase moved O’Neill Racing and agent Matt Coleman into pole position on the leading purchasers chart, with three recruits made for a combined £720,000. Minella Premier is joined by Dromahane maiden runner-up L’Horizon, who fetched £280,000 on Wednesday, along with the £140,000 Business Class.

Expanding on the team’s current recruitment drive, O’Neill said: “It’s the time of year to restock and we very much have an open door policy at Jackdaws. We love introducing new people, whether they’re new to the game or just new to our yard, and we get some fantastic support from the owners we have.

“You never really know where the good ones are going to come from, you have to go through every catalogue, work hard at it and hope you get to go home with some lovely horses, as we are this week. I’m in a very fortunate position to train some lovely horses already. There’s no better thrill in the world, and I love buying nice new horses as much as I love training them.”

Henderson lands the One

The lightly raced Red One will return to Henderson’s Seven Barrows operation after the trainer struck a bid of £140,000 to secure the well-related son of Walk In the Park.

The half-brother to Guard Your Dreams only made his debut seven days before the sale, a run that Henderson said was vital to ensure the youngster did not find himself friendless in Doncaster. He made his debut for the Kelvin-Hughes’ but will next be seen sporting new silks.

Nicky Henderson: 'He’s a big baby and has taken a lot of time' Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

“I like him,” said Henderson. “He’s a big baby and has taken a lot of time, but I think he’s got a future. There’s no owner in mind, I just like him so I was always going to try to buy him. He’s there for anyone who wants a nice horse, and he is very nice.”

Red One debuted with a runner-up effort in a Fontwell bumper, a track and discipline that Henderson said wouldn’t have shown the five-year-old to best advantage.

“He’s not a bumper horse, he’s a chaser of the future,” he said. “He’s a brilliant jumper. I had to get a run into him because if he hadn’t had that he’d have made nothing. The run proved that he’s got an engine, even though it was a dreadful track for a big horse like him. Nico [De Boinville] was very happy with him though.”

McGrath flies high for Messerschmitt

Jerry McGrath also got among the six-figure action when going to £100,000 for Messerschmitt from Noel Meade’s Tu Va Stables.

The five-year-old has more of a Flat pedigree being by former Tally-Ho Stud resident Kessaar, but that has not stopped him compiling some useful form over obstacles, including a keeping on fourth in last season’s Imperial Cup. He was last seen finishing third in a Listed contest at Punchestown.

The transaction sees Messerschmitt join Ben Pauling’s upwardly mobile yard.

Messerschmitt was knocked down to Jerry McGrath and Ben Pauling for £100,000 Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

“He’s an improving five-year-old,” said McGrath. “He ran an eye-catching race in the Imperial Cup at Sandown, and then at Punchestown he didn’t get the best run round but still managed to finish third in what was a high-quality race. Nicky Henderson's mare Khrisma was fourth that day, and that’s proper festival handicap form. He’s a ready-made festival horse.

“He has plenty of options. He's also rated 83 on the Flat and he's a lovely model who has the size and scope to jump a fence if we need him to. He's a ready-made horse who we already know has a lot of talent, and in the market we saw this week I think he was good value. He’s for Ben Pauling and he’s for sale. Coming to England he might have more opportunities in those high-class Saturday and Festival handicaps.”

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