'The generosity was awe-inspiring' - ThoroughBid's Racing For A Reason charity auction raises more than £70,000

The Racing For A Reason charity auction, hosted by ThoroughBid, raised close to £70,000 for good causes via sales of donated stallion nominations and stable visits.

The event is to donate 100 per cent of its proceeds equally between the Irish Cancer Society and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, and was orchestrated by Simon Besanson.

Two stallions tied as the most expensive of the offerings, with £3,750 paid by Beechfield Bloodstock for a nomination to Starfield Stud's sprinter Far Above, which was donated by Jack Cantillon. Cormac Doyle of Monbeg Stables donated a nomination to Capital Stud's Triple Threat, raising the same figure to Richie Cleary.

Jim Bolger's Redmondstown Stud offered a nomination to Classic hero and sire Dawn Approach, which was bought by Timmons Bloodstock for £3,000. A morning for four on the gallops with Willie Mullins was, perhaps unsurprisingly, the biggest draw among a huge number of trainers offering their time and raised £700.

A two-year membership to the Byerley Indians Racing Syndicate, which involves four racehorses descended from the Byerley Turk, sold for £1,700

Far Above: Starfield Stud stallion's nomination also made £3,750 Credit: Edward Whitaker

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: "The generosity displayed on both sides of the Racing For A Reason charity auction really was awe-inspiring.

"I’d like to thank all the vendors for their time and their donations, and all the bidders and purchasers for their kindness in some furious bidding. It was wonderful to see so many people getting involved and supporting two worthy causes.

"The depth of entries was great to see and we were delighted to play a part in the enterprise. It was a great way to start the year and we're extremely excited for what the rest of 2024 will bring, starting with our January Sale on the 25th."

Besanson added: "I never imagined it would ever grow to this scale. To see the online auction raise over £70,000 was staggering and I can’t thank everyone enough for their involvement.

"It’s fantastic to be able to donate over £35,000 to both the Irish Cancer Society and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, and very well deserved."

