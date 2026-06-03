'The family has been good to me' - Italian connection strikes to land top lot at inaugural Aktem Paris Breeze-Up

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New sales agency Aktem can reflect on its first venture into the world of breeze-up sales with a mixture of pride and a certain level of realism, with a 60 per cent clearance rate to be balanced against an almost universally positive reaction to the staging of the event and, in particular, the quality of the Maisons-Laffitte track which hosted Tuesday's canters.

And among the trainers who will hope there were some gems buried away in the catalogue will be a trio of local professionals, as well as Newmarket-based Michael Keady, who walked away with a €45,000 son of Kameko consigned by Woodlands Lodge.

In addition OTI principal Terry Henderson was onsite and walked away with a trio of interesting purchases.

The top lot on the day was a Knockanglass’ €50,000 Blue Point colt out of the Listed-winning Invincible Spirit mare Firebird Song, and to judge by the words of agent Marco Bozzi, the chance to have a second crack at a horse, who went unsold at an earlier sale, was a welcome one.

"He is a colt I saw in Deauville and at the time I didn’t have a client," said Bozzi. "But today [trainer] Gianluca Bietolini went to see the horse and we had a client who wanted to spend that kind of money so we made a partnership between him and another owner.

"He’s a nice horse and he’s quite forward. I bought the sister last year, Burguesinha, who has done very well for Mauricio Delcher Sanchez. She won as a two-year-old and then she was third in a Listed race.

"The family has been good to me, the mare is a Listed winner by Invincible Spirit, out of a Pivotal mare from the family of Street Cry. She’s already with Gianluca and he will train him."

Pascal Adda and Lucie Pontoir were also Maisons-Laffitte-based trainers to be sent lots to feature high up the bidding board, while for Keady the new sale offered a chance to search for value before the more established owners and trainers move in.

Patience was its own reward as Keady struck late in the day for a Kameko colt out of the Dark Angel mare Angel Dancing.

"He’ll come back to me in Newmarket and he’s been bought for a new owner of mine who is based in Abu Dhabi," said Keady. "Hopefully we’ve found him a nice horse to start off with and he’ll go into full training with the idea of running in a maiden in six weeks’ time, something like that.

"He did a nice breeze but it was the physical really [that sold him]. I saw him four times and each time he came out he was so professional. He has a really good outlook and he looks like a racehorse so fingers crossed.

"With it being a new sale, we’re just trying to be a little bit more outside the box. We struggle to buy the sort of horses we want to buy at the other sales. We hoped some of the bigger players wouldn’t turn up and, fortunately for us, they haven’t, so it meant we could buy a type like this. Fingers crossed he can run as fast as he looks like he might."

Henderson added a welcome international flavour to the sale and, seated with Hubie de Burgh and Narvick International's Thibault de Seyssel, struck for two early lots. The first was a son of Ghaiyyath out of the Listed Holy Roman Emperor mare Flying Fairies, before striking again for a Palace Pier colt out of a Dubawi mare from the family of Famous Name. Both were consigned by Conor O'Donnell's Cloughtaney Stables and collectively realised €65,000.

OTI entrusted Aktem to sell Sevenna's Knight when they offered him as a stallion prospect earlier in the year and Henderson was clearly pleased with the result as he made a point of dropping by for both days of this sale at the start of a spell in Europe which will culminate in Dockland and Small Fry running at Royal Ascot.

A Kameko colt consigned by Woodlands Lodge will be trained by Michael Keady in Newmarket

"I don’t know [Aktem bloodstock director] Guy Petit all that well, but he’s certainly done a very good job in getting this established," said Henderson. "I think it was a five-month period from when they started to when they staged their first sale. That’s pretty good going when you consider the logistics involved."

On the two new prospects, Henderson added: "The Ghaiyyath will go to the UK and he’s a conventional three-year-old type so we’ll give him a three-year-old career there and if he shows himself able, we’ll send him down to Australia. One of them will go to Ed Walker and one will go to Harry Eustace.

"We don’t buy many speed horses but the Palace Pier has a bit of speed about him. It was a very good breeze while the Ghaiyyath didn’t have much pressure applied, it was just a nice flowing breeze.

"He’s out of a Dubawi mare and there was a bit going for him and I thought, he’s a 6f to a mile-type of horse. He might be one we put into work here and keep up here, because we don’t need to take a 7f horse down to Australia. I’m very open-minded about him. I really like the horse and I know either Ed or Harry will be delighted to train him."

OTI also signed at €28,000 for a filly by Lucky Vega out of an unraced daughter of Coronation Stakes heroine Fallen For You. Consigned by Beswick Brother Bloodstock, he will be trained in Maisons-Laffitte by Lucie Pontoir.

Henderson explained that the Australian connection went further than the choice of Yulong stallion Lucky Vega.

"We like to support young trainers and she’ll go to Lucie Pontoir, who has worked with Chris Waller, John O’Shea and a number of guys in Australia," said Henderson. "She’s developed a very good reputation in a very short time since setting up and is very professional.

"Obviously working for Chris is like working for Andre Fabre or John Gosden, you learn a lot."

A third 'Mansonien' trainer to strike was veteran resident Pascal Adda, who gave €43,000 for a colt by Hello Youmzain from the GET draft.

"I just liked him and he breezed well, so I’ve bought him on spec," said Adda. "I just fell for him, the heart spoke for him. We’ll see if my heart is still on the right side of my chest!"

A son of Ghaiyyath caught the eye of OTI's Terry Henderson during Tuesday's breeze

Asked about the importance to Maisons-Laffitte of Aktem's support, Adda continued: "It’s great to see this taking place in Maisons-Laffitte, it certainly livens things up a little. Obviously it’s easier to put on a sale for horses in training whereas there are lots of two-year-old sales but I hope to see it grow in time."

There is little gloss on the figures and what Aktem will hope for is that one or two good horses emerge from this year's catalogue to encourage a broader buying bench in 2027.

All told, 47 of the 78 lots to go through the ring found a new owner, with turnover of €744, 500 for an average price of €15,840 and a median of €12,000.

The company only began prospecting for lots in January, while the June date is obviously relatively late in the calendar; too late for those who view the breeze-up season solely through the prism of Royal Ascot.

But for consignor Philip Prevost-Baratte, there was much to take from the first Paris Sale.

"For me this sale is a good opportunity because you have Arqana in May and then nothing until July so for the French consignor, this sale falls quite well," said Prevost-Baratte. "It’s a new agency, which is good because we need competition.

"I’m quite happy in terms of the organisation because a breeze-up is not the easiest sale. The team has done a very good job, we’ve all been made very welcome and the track was fantastic. I wish them all the very best because we need this sale in France."

Asked about his intention to consign horses next year, Prevost-Baratte added: "Of course, I always want to support people who support me."

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