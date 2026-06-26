'The dream is still alive' - €80,000 Affinisea gelding brings curtain down on record-breaking Derby Sale

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A son of Whytemount Stud's exciting Affinisea achieved the highest price recorded at part two of the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale on Friday, continuing the encouraging trade from earlier in the week.

Consigned by Clock Tower Stud, the bay was knocked down to Basil Holian for €80,000. The second section of the premier store sale was reintroduced 12 months ago after a break of nearly a decade.

The gelding was bought by pinhookers Tommy Newton and James Walsh for €15,500 as a foal at the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale. He is a half-brother to High Kick Kev, a six-and-a-half-length winner of a Clonmel bumper in April. The pair are out of the Kayf Tara mare New Sensation, a granddaughter of River Don Novices' Hurdle winner Diamant Noir.

John Staunton, who was in charge of bidding on behalf of prominent owner Holian, said: "Let's hope he makes a good horse in time. He might learn his trade in point-to-points and then go on to the track. Plans are fluid; he could be one for the sales bumper – who knows? All options are open and the dream is still alive.

"He's a lovely individual. He's got a good mind, is a lovely walker, Affinisea is a great sire, and this horse has a nice page. Basil said if I spotted a real nice one to have a good go; hopefully I was right!"

Newton said: “We looked at 60 foals when we bought this horse and he was the one who caught our eye. We loved him the minute we bought him; he was very straightforward from day one. Affinisea had a great winter, and we struck it right.”

Clock Tower Stud also sold a filly by Behesht to Matty Flynn O’Connor’s Ballycrystal Stables for €60,000 later in the session.

John Staunton: signed for the €80,000 Affinisea gelding Credit: www.healyracing.ie

Cabragh Lodge's Success Days gelding was another highlight when making €66,000 to Rebecca Menzies and Matt Coleman.

The sire has got off to a promising start with his first runners from Kilbarry Lodge Stud, while this gelding's family includes top-notch performers Viking Flagship and Flagship Uberalles.

James Griffin, bidding on behalf of Coleman, said: "He's related to a 135-rated horse and Rebecca is looking to get some nice horses and up the quality in the yard.

"From limited stock, the sire has been very successful. Rebecca has some new owners, and they're willing to get on board with what we want to try and do, and bring her to the next level."

A gelding by the in-form Logician caught the eye of owner Alastair Bell when selling for €45,000. Offered by Ballincurrig House Stud, the grey is out of the winning Kalanisi mare Miss Serious, a half-sister to Listed bumper scorer Gaillimh A Chroi.

Bell said: "I've chased a Logician at Doncaster, Goffs and now here, and this was nearly the last chance to get one! The plan is to find someone to pay for some of him. I'll probably go in partnership with a few folk and put him in training back in Scotland."

He was continuing a good few days for the sire, who secured an average price of €68,500 for two sold at part one of the Derby Sale. He is also the sire of the unbeaten Auteuil Listed hurdle scorer In Between Days.

Another son of the St Leger winner made €44,000 to Monbeg Stables earlier in the session. Consigned by Shade Oak Stud, who stand the son of Frankel, the grey is a half-brother to National Hunt Chase third Lamanver Pippin.

Shade Oak Stud's Logician gelding out of Lamanver Homerun makes €44,000 to Monbeg Stables Credit: www.healyracing.ie

Shade Oak's Peter Hockenhull said: "We've been delighted with all the prices for his stock. There's always a plan and it was to try to get to France and get an early winner to get him going – France is 12 months ahead of the point-to-points.

"You can't dream we would unearth In Between Days, and she belongs to one of the shareholders of Logician."

The third-last lot of the day, Mount Eaton Stud's Logician gelding out of a half-sister to Champion Hurdle hero Punjabi, made €44,000 to Jamie Codd.

Furziestown Stables enjoyed a fine pinhooking result with their Santiago filly, their sole lot of the week. The bay had been purchased for €2,800 at the November National Hunt Sale and was bought by Aidan Fitzgerald’s Cobajay Stables for €47,000 this time around.

Daragh Berry of Furziestown said: "She was a cracking foal but Santiago had not started then, and we were lucky to get her at that. He's very popular now; we hit it at the right time. She's a good model and grew very well with us – we're in Wexford on good growing land!"

She was continuing the demand for Castlehyde Stud's Irish Derby winner, who had nine lots sell for an average of €65,000 at part one of the Derby Sale.

'It was on the bucket list'

Popular sales scene figure Brenda Shortt, often referred to as the ‘mammy of the sales’, ticked off an ambition when selling a first ever store under her own name.

It was an emotional moment for Shortt, whose Crystal Ocean filly was knocked down to Kevin Ross and Gavin Cromwell for €55,000.

Shortt has led up numerous horses over the years and had been so taken by the filly when presenting her on behalf of Ballywalter Farm at last year’s Goffs February Sale that, when her partner failed to find a buyer, she took her on herself.

Brenda Shortt's team celebrate the €55,000 sale of their Crystal Ocean filly Credit: www.healyracing.ie

"I loved her the minute I laid eyes on her and decided to take the chance,” said Shortt. “My health wasn't good – it's stable now – but it was something I wanted to do, it was on the bucket list, and she's been an absolute dream."

The filly has plenty of smart Flat relatives, her dam being a Lemon Drop Kid half-sister to US Grade 2 winner Three Technique and this year's Jebel Ali Mile winner Masmak, although her sire is a coming force in the jumps stallion scene.

Shortt added: "The only thing National Hunt about her is her daddy. She's a big, strong mare and there's something special about her – her mind and personality. She's been second to none and very straightforward; she never missed a day. Whatever, she always gave her best and is really honest.

"We've had fantastic days with her and she has lots of fun days ahead. I've shown her, but I didn't lead up – we decided to enjoy our first. I'm thrilled Kevin has bought her and that she goes to Gavin's. We'll go and see her there."

Statement

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins said: "After two days of spectacular trade, the demand has followed through to today’s part two. We did expect demand to be healthy with many having outstanding orders to fill, but it exceeded our expectations with buoyant trade from early morning.

“Turnover for the day was an impressive €2.8 million, an excellent 40 per cent increase on last year’s sale. There was also a significant increase in the average which showed a rise of seven per cent, while the median of €16,000 mirrored last year’s equivalent figure and there was a healthy clearance rate of 81 per cent.

“We saw strong activity from point-to-point handlers whose ambition and drive for success means demand for stores at all levels is as strong as ever.

“I'm hugely appreciative of the support from our vendors, and without their support we would not witness these figures. We do not take anything for granted and we will continue to work hard and improve on the spectacular success of this week.

"We thank everyone that has contributed to the past three days and look forward to seeing these horses excel in the seasons ahead."

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