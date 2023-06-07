Tattersalls to discontinue sales at Ascot and transfer dates to Newmarket

Tattersalls is to discontinue sales at Ascot, with the final sale hosted under the Tattersalls banner being the Ascot June Sale which took place on Tuesday.

The Tattersalls Ascot July Sale and Tattersalls Ascot November Sale will be relocated to the Park Paddocks sales complex in Newmarket and will take place on the current advertised dates of Tuesday, July 18 and Thursday, November 9.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: “We have enjoyed our seven-year association with Ascot Sales and would like to thank all the loyal vendors and purchasers who have contributed to some memorable moments in that time, as well as the support team at Ascot racecourse.

“We will continue to serve this sector of the market with mixed sales at our Park Paddocks base in Newmarket, in addition to the market-leading mixed and online sales which we already stage throughout the year.”

Entries are now being taken for the relocated Tattersalls Ascot July Sale, which will be renamed the Tattersalls Summer Sale.

The relocated sales will be conducted in guineas, with a vendor commission of five per cent.

Mahony added: “Just as with the Tattersalls sales at Ascot, the relocated sales will continue to cater for all categories, both Flat and National Hunt, with the added advantage that we can also accept mares in foal and foals, which was not an option at Ascot.

“Vendors and purchasers will also benefit from the outstanding facilities at Park Paddocks and the lowest commission rate in Europe.”

