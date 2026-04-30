Hello and welcome!

The Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up and Horses in Training Sale takes centre stage today Credit: Alisha Meeder

Hello and a very warm welcome to Racing Post Bloodstock’s live coverage for the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up and Horses in Training Sale.

We’re all set here in sunny Newmarket for a busy day of selling. If you haven’t read it already, you check out my preview where I speak to new consignor Sam Goldsmith .

It really is a beautiful day having taken myself off for a walk with an obligatory coffee to start proceedings - spring is well and truly here!

As always, I'm interested to hear everyone’s thoughts so please email in at liveblog@racingpost.com.