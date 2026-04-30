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As it happened: 125,000gns American Pharoah colt headlines trade at Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up Sale
Summary
- Selling continues at the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up and Horses in Training Sale, with a 125,000gns American Pharoah colt currently leading the way.
- Tom Peacock spoke to Harry McAlpine about making his Tattersalls rostrum debut.
- Notable graduates of the sale include Group/Grade 1 winners The Platinum Queen, Trueshan and Shantisara.
- Please get in touch at liveblog@racingpost.com
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Summary
- Selling continues at the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up and Horses in Training Sale, with a 125,000gns American Pharoah colt currently leading the way.
- Tom Peacock spoke to Harry McAlpine about making his Tattersalls rostrum debut.
- Notable graduates of the sale include Group/Grade 1 winners The Platinum Queen, Trueshan and Shantisara.
- Please get in touch at liveblog@racingpost.com
Hello and welcome!
The Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up and Horses in Training Sale takes centre stage todayCredit: Alisha Meeder
Hello and a very warm welcome to Racing Post Bloodstock’s live coverage for the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up and Horses in Training Sale.
We’re all set here in sunny Newmarket for a busy day of selling. If you haven’t read it already, you check out my preview where I speak to new consignor Sam Goldsmith.
It really is a beautiful day having taken myself off for a walk with an obligatory coffee to start proceedings - spring is well and truly here!
As always, I'm interested to hear everyone’s thoughts so please email in at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Calm before the storm at Park Paddocks
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