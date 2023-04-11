Advertisement
Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sales reports

Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale attracts quality initial entries with promise of more to come

Asterion Forlonge and Paul Townend clear the lastwhen winning the 2m3f beginners chase.Punchestown Racecourse.Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 14.11.2020
Asterion Forlonge: led home a 1-2-3 for Tattersalls graduates at FairyhouseCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The catalogue is online for the Tattersalls Cheltenham April sale, which will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 5.30pm after racing in the Tattersalls Cheltenham sales ring. 

A total of 58 lots have been catalogued so far, with further wildcard entries to be added following this weekend's racing.

Tattersalls Cheltenham sales graduates have continued in fine form this season, with a total of 35 black-type races won, including 12 Grade 1s.

At Fairyhouse on Sunday, Asterion Forlonge led home a 1-2-3 for Tattersalls Cheltenham graduates in the Grade 2 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle. 

Statistics provided by the company lay claim to Tattersalls Cheltenham graduates having won more than 1,000 races under rules in the UK and Ireland since October last year.

The catalogue includes 25 winning and placed four-year-old point-to-pointers, 30 winning and placed five-year-old point-to-pointers and one placed bumper horse

Leading sires represented include Affinisea, Blue Bresil, Creachadoir, Diamond Boy, Doyen, Flemensfirth, Getaway, Hillstar, Jet Away, Jukebox Jury, Kalanisi, Kayf Tara, Kingston Hill, Malinas, Milan, Ocovango, Passing Glance, Pillar Coral, Pour Moi, Sageburg, Shantou, Soldier Of Fortune, Spanish Moon, Walk In The Park, Westerner and Workforce. 

You can peruse the catalogue here.

Read this next:

Tattersalls Ireland Goresbridge Breeze-Up Sale catalogue released

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 11 April 2023Last updated 22:53, 11 April 2023
icon
more inSales reports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inSales reports