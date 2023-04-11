Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale attracts quality initial entries with promise of more to come

The catalogue is online for the Tattersalls Cheltenham April sale, which will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 5.30pm after racing in the Tattersalls Cheltenham sales ring.

A total of 58 lots have been catalogued so far, with further wildcard entries to be added following this weekend's racing.

Tattersalls Cheltenham sales graduates have continued in fine form this season, with a total of 35 black-type races won, including 12 Grade 1s.

At Fairyhouse on Sunday, Asterion Forlonge led home a 1-2-3 for Tattersalls Cheltenham graduates in the Grade 2 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle.

Statistics provided by the company lay claim to Tattersalls Cheltenham graduates having won more than 1,000 races under rules in the UK and Ireland since October last year.

The catalogue includes 25 winning and placed four-year-old point-to-pointers, 30 winning and placed five-year-old point-to-pointers and one placed bumper horse

Leading sires represented include Affinisea, Blue Bresil, Creachadoir, Diamond Boy, Doyen, Flemensfirth, Getaway, Hillstar, Jet Away, Jukebox Jury, Kalanisi, Kayf Tara, Kingston Hill, Malinas, Milan, Ocovango, Passing Glance, Pillar Coral, Pour Moi, Sageburg, Shantou, Soldier Of Fortune, Spanish Moon, Walk In The Park, Westerner and Workforce.

You can peruse the catalogue .

Read this next: