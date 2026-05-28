Talented Dan De Champ set to join Emmet Mullins camp after selling for a record €210,000 at Tattersalls Ireland

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Dan De Champ set a new record at the Tattersalls Ireland May Point-to-Point and Horses In Training Sale on Thursday when he brought €210,000 from Tom Morgan on behalf of Damian Tiernan's CDL Racing.

The son of OId Persian looked one of the standouts on paper following a two-length victory at Ballindenisk earlier in the month, meaning Morgan and Tiernan had to dig deep to fight off fierce competition from Lucinda Russell to secure the four-year-old.

Morgan said the gelding would most likely join Emmet Mullins’ County Carlow stable.

He said: "I have bought a few from Michael Murphy before and I always tell him that if he has a nice one to let me know.

"He had a couple at Cheltenham that we couldn't get to. I respect his judgement because he always buys a nice foal and works hard at it. I watched the video of this horse and liked what I saw – he jumped great. He will have a break now and look to the autumn.

"He is by a new kid on the block in Old Persian, and there looks to be more to come. I think he will go to Emmet Mullins."

Tom Morgan (right) signed for Dan De Champ Credit: www.healyracing.ie

Dan De Champ represented a good turn on the €15,000 paid by Murphy’s Redbridge Stables for the gelding at the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale in 2022.

He was ridden to victory in his point-to-point by Darragh Higgins, who said: "We liked him a lot before his race, and we thought he'd be hard to beat. We dropped in, tipped around and picked it up after the second last. He gave me a good feel.

"All through the year he was never flashy in his work, but always there for you and very genuine."

At the close of trade, Tattersalls that 55 lots had found new homes at a clearance rate of 69 per cent. The aggregate finished at €2,208,000, a nine per cent drop year-on-year, while the average improved eight per cent. The median dipped 20 per cent to €24,000.

Russell goes again

That same Ballindenisk form came to the fore again when Russell gained consolation for missing out on Dan De Champ, snapping up Saint De Gemix for €170,000 later in the afternoon.

Trained by Jim O'Neill, the son of Gemix was second behind Dan De Champ on his second start, having fallen at the seventh fence on his debut at Stowlin on May 3.

Lucinda Russell: 'I loved the way he walked and how he went in his point-to-point' Credit: www.healyracing.ie

"I loved the way he walked and how he went in his point-to-point," said Russell, who signed the docket alongside her racing planner and handicapper, Paul McIvor. "I have not got an owner for him as yet. I have a couple in mind, though.

"He will have the summer off now and look to the autumn."

The four-year-old was bought as a store for €23,000 by Cametigue Horses, who offered the gelding for sale on Thursday.

Bingo Bus heading Stateside

The Doyle family's Monbeg Stables have enjoyed brilliant results at the sales this year and Donnchadh's branch of the operation struck again when selling Naturalenergy and Bingo Bus for €120,000 apiece.

Ryan Mahon bought for Naturalenergy, a winner at Tattersalls last weekend, while Bingo Bus, who won at the same meeting, will continue his career with Tom Garner in America after being purchased by Dan Astbury.

By Whytemount Stud’s Affinisea, Naturalenergy was having his second engagement with a sales ring, selling first for €8,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland November Foal Sale.

Ryan Mahon: 'I am looking forward to getting him back and he will be a nice horse for the winter' Credit: www.healyracing.ie

Mahon is best known as the primary talent scout for champion trainer Dan Skelton, but said a trainer for Naturalenergy was yet to be decided.

He said: "He is a nice horse who did it very well [in winning at Tattersalls].

"He's a big raw horse, Donnchadh [Doyle] has done well to get him there. I am looking forward to getting him back and he will be a nice horse for the winter. I am not sure who he is for at the minute, there are a few people, and it will be up for discussion.

"He is a big, scopey, loose mover, and a chaser in time. We have done well with the sire and we are very happy to get him."

Bingo Bus, a son of the talented and in-demand Nirvana Du Berlais, came under the hammer after justifying his short odds on his second start, having finished fourth on his debut at the Ballindenisk meeting on May 4.

Bingo Bus will continue his career in America with Tom Garner Credit: www.healyracing.ie

"I was determined to get him. He was the horse we picked out and he will go out to Tom Garner in America. He won on quick enough ground at the weekend and performed well on it. He looks the perfect type for America, the sire is doing very well.

"He's got that build, he's won over the ground and has a very fluent action. I saw him do a very good piece of work a few months ago and liked him then."

Bingo Bus was pinhooked by SJ Bloodstock for €25,000 as a yearling at Arqana in 2023.

McConnell snares Kingside Lady

Sean Doyle’s arm of Monbeg Stables was responsible for selling the highest-priced filly of the day when Ballindenisk winner Kingside Lady fetched €100,000.

Bought by trainer John McConnell on behalf of owner Derek Kierans, the daughter of Nunstainton Stud’s Kingston Hill originally sold for just €7,000 at last year’s Derby Sale.

The four-year-old is out of a half-sister to Listen Dear, a daughter of Robin Des Champs who won in Grade 3 company over hurdles and fences for Willie Mullins.

Ballindenisk winner Kingside Lady brought €100,000 from Derek Kierans Credit: www.healyracing.ie

"She is a lovely filly, has a good back page and she won as she liked," said McConnell. "I generally don't buy winners but she was so impressive you'd have to like her. I know Sean [Doyle] well and he strongly recommended her."

Of plans, he said: "We will keep on with her now, she is not weak-looking, and will look for a bumper. Derek likes to have runners at Galway, so might aim for something like that. Kingston Hill is tipping away well, has had a few good ones. We have had a few by him, nothing of this quality!"

Fehily and Crosse stock up

Noel Fehily and Dave Crosse walked away with three lots, spending €100,000 apiece on Power Steering and Harzwood, while they bought Kew Gardens filly, Galant Jewel, for €55,000 outside the ring.

Power Steering, a gelding by Poet’s Word, finished second in his debut for Sean Doyle at Ballinrobe, while Harzand gelding Harzwood, a €16,000 buy for Saltee View Stables at the Tattersalls Ireland July Store Sale, sold following his debut six-and-a-half length score at Ballindenisk earlier in the month.

Crosse said Power Steering had been bought for a syndicate and would likely join Dan Skelton’s powerful stable.

Power Steering during his €100,000 sale at Tattersalls Ireland Credit: www.healyracing.ie

"We were very impressed with him the other day, he travelled through the race well and the form of the race already stacks up well,” he said.

"He is a lovely physical, quite a tall horse, he will fill again and will do well over the summer. Dan Skelton is at the top of the list to train."

Power Steering is a half-brother to talented Grade 1 winner Battleoverdoyen, and Crosse added: "He has got a beautiful page and if he is as half as good as Battleoverdoyen, we will be delighted.

"Being a big raw four-year-old it is lovely that we can run him in bumpers next season before moving forward to hurdles as a five rising six-year-old. He is for the syndicate."

Commenting on the conclusion of the sale, Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins said: “Following the success of the first two editions of this sale, once again there are plenty of positives to take from today’s trade. It was encouraging to see the heightened demand for graduates from the Irish point-to-point field. There was quality across both sections of the catalogue, and those that had the form horses were well rewarded.

“We’ve seen a record seven lots sell for €100,000 or more, a record top lot with Dan De Champ being sold for €210,000. And it is also encouraging to see the average rise to €40,145, an increase of eight per cent on 2025.

“We are grateful to our vendors for supporting the sale, and to our Irish and UK purchasers. The May-Point-to-Point & Horses in Training Sale has quickly established itself as an important addition to the National Hunt sales calendar, and it gives Irish vendors the opportunity to sell on home soil, at a key time of the year. We hope we can build on this progress made next year.”

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