Speech Bubble makes the loudest noise for £25,000 at ThoroughBid February Sale

Black-type mare Speech Bubble achieved the highest price at Wednesday’s ThoroughBid February Sale when reaching £25,000 to a bid by agent Jerry McGrath.

Trained by Noel Williams for the families of Tim Syder and Dominic Burke, the daughter of Well Chosen won a bumper and a novice hurdle, as well as finishing second in Sandown’s Listed bumper and to the top-class Love Envoi in the Grade 2 Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the same course.

Her final run was at Aintree nearly two years ago and, in a boost to her value, she was offered with a free nomination to Newsells Park Stud’s stallion Nathaniel.

The second top lot was Pike Road, a five-year-old Yeats gelding who had finished an encouraging second on his debut in a point-to-point at Ballyvodock this month. Offered by owner Valerie Murphy, the relative of Royal Auclair was bought by first-time bidders Harrison Antiques Racing.

Dan Skelton trainee Sholokjack, a winner of a point-to-point, a hurdle and a chase, sold for £12,500 to Hugo Merienne and Nathaniel Barnett, while an unnamed Jet Away four-year-old gelding, a half-brother to useful pair Abolitionist and Askanna, moved from Jerry Horan's Ballynure Park Stud to US-based businessman Matty Brooks for £11,500.

All in all, 20 lots were offered and ten sold for total turnover of £93,300, with the average coming out at £9,330 and the median price £7,250.

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: "Having parties from across the world engaging in the February Sale, and in some cases proving successful with their bids, is a big perk of our online platform.

"I know Matty [Brooks] was up having an early breakfast in the US in order to follow the sale, so we’re delighted he managed to get what looks to be a very exciting Jet Away store.

"Sholokjack was a nice horse to have in the sale and we’re pleased we managed to draw interest from outside of the UK and Ireland. Hugo Merienne is a top trainer, so it will be interesting to see what plans he has for the lightly-raced eight-year-old.

"We’re also really pleased with the sale of Speech Bubble for £25,000. Being entrusted by established figures like Dominic Burke and Tim Syder with the sale of a nice broodmare is another vote of confidence for our platform."

ThoroughBid’s next event is the March Sale, which will take place on the 20th.

