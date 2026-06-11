Son of Way To Paris leaves a profit after topping Arkle Sale day three at €65,000

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There was a big result in the burgeoning stallion career of Way To Paris when the Coolagown Stud resident supplied the top lot during part two of a bumper Goffs Arkle Sale.

County Galway-based trainer John Staunton signed the ticket at €65,000 when Ballymarkham Stud presented its well-related three-year-old.

Not only did the youngster lead the market on Thursday but he also left connections with a handsome bit of pinhooking profit, having been picked up by John Meaney for €7,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland February Sale in 2024.

Staunton already knows plenty about the pedigree as he sourced the talented three-parts brother Downmexicoway.

The son of Champs Elysees, also the sire of Way To Paris, has won three races under rules for Henry de Bromhead and also finished runner-up in a Grade 3 novice chase.

Downmexicoway was also a creditable fourth to Madara in the Plate Handicap Chase at this year’s Cheltenham Festival and has Grade 1 form to his name to boot, albeit having finished last of three behind Romeo Coolio in the Irish Arkle.

John Staunton: 'He [Basil Holian} saw this horse was in the sale and was anxious to have him' Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

“I’ve bought him for the man who has his three-parts brother, Basil Holian,” said Staunton. “He owns Downmexicoway, who I trained initially and he bought off me. He saw this horse was in the sale and was anxious to have him.

“He’s a beautiful horse with a lovely step and a great attitude. Hopefully he’s lucky for his new owner. We don’t know how good Way To Paris is yet but he was a good, honest racehorse. This is a lovely individual who has a great way about him.”

Way To Paris is not only by a proven source of National Hunt talent, he retired to stand in County Cork having compiled a Group 1-winning race record. His finest moment came when landing the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, a victory that added to his two Group 2 successes.

With his first crop still only four, Way To Paris remains with only a limited racecourse representation. There have been early signs of promise, however, including when Stable Lane, his first Flat runner, finished second in a mile maiden at Limerick.

Richards restocks

Nicky Richards has been busy restocking his Cumbrian stable throughout the three days of trade, and made another addition to his string when bidding €55,000 for the Doyen half-brother to two-time winner and Grade 2-placed Rock House.

The youngster had been pinhooked by Eoin Lowry at €15,000.

“We’ve been lucky with horses by Doyen before, so hopefully we’ll be lucky again,” said Richards. “He’s been a grand stallion. That’s the fourth we’ve bought, but it’s been hard work. You’ve got to take your hat off to Goffs, there’s some bloody nice horses here. You just have to walk around the yard and wherever you turn there’s a nice horse.

“We had an inkling it might be strong after Doncaster. It was getting very strong there, and all sorts of horses; the point-to-pointers, horses-in-training and stores.”

Nicky Richards signs for Manister House's gelding by Doyen Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

Asked if he felt the market strength, particularly the investment made by British trainers, reflected a resurgence in interest in the National Hunt product, Richards said: “Look, this is a great sport. People get into it and they get hooked, they’re the backbone, but you couldn’t say racing is in a good way. It’s a fantastic industry we’re in, though.”

The three-year-old was consigned by Luke Barry’s Manister House Stud.

The trainer explained the two families had a long-running connection, with Luke’s uncle, two-time champion jump jockey Ron Barry, having been stable jockey to his own father, the iconic Gordon Richards.

“We go back a long way,” he said.

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The next Brighterdaysahead? Gordon Elliott goes to €240,000 for No Risk At All filly who ‘has everything’

‘I got goosebumps!’ - €205,000 Walk In The Park trade caps memorable debut for Ballytrasna Farm

‘They haven’t had it all their own way this time’ - British buying power fuels market momentum at Goffs

‘We knew he wasn’t going to be cheap when we saw Dan Skelton bidding!’ - Elliott leaves it late to secure €275,000 Arkle Sale top lot