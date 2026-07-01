Smart broodmare and two Lope De Vegas on the move from Tattersalls Online July Sale

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Two of Lope De Vega’s lesser lights proved of interest to others with Collecting Coin and Velvet Vega both making more than 30,000gns at the conclusion of Wednesday’s Tattersalls Online July Sale.

The former, a half-brother of the useful two-year-old Rogue Supremacy, won a maiden at Galway last year for Jessica Harrington and has performed respectably in a few handicaps this year.

He brought 33,000gns to Max & Mabel, a nom de plume used to buy Iconic Times at another online sale earlier in the year on behalf of owners with Jennie Candlish.

Well-bred filly Velvet Vega was knocked down to the Pritchard-Gordon family agency, Badgers Bloodstock, for 30,000gns. Trained by John and Thady Gosden for US celebrity chef Bobby Flay, the chesnut is out of a granddaughter of the Irish Oaks winner Petrushka.

Velvet Vega had made a bright start by finishing second on her debut at Newmarket in the spring to subsequent Ribblesdale Stakes scorer Earth Shot but had been beaten at long odds-on in two other starts.

Haras de Beaumont presented a yearling from the first crop of its brilliant Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Ace Impact out of Prix d’Aumale winner Shahah. The April-born filly, being offered to dissolve a partnership, was knocked down to Bold Lines for 42,000gns.

CV Bloodstock bought Comply, an unraced St Mark’s Basilica daughter of the Cheveley Park winner Rosdhu Queen, for 39,000gns. The Castlehyde Stud-presented broodmare was offered in foal to Little Big Bear.

Owner Brian Parren bought Galba out of the Richard Hannon stable for 25,000gns. The Lope Y Fernandez three-year-old has been getting the hang of things in five starts and his latest third in a handicap at Sandown was his best effort yet.

Overall, 43 lots sold for 355,300gns, working out as an average of 8,263gns and median 4,600gns.

Tattersalls will be centre stage again next week for the three-day July Sale of horses in training. The team unveiled a dozen more wild cards on Wednesday headed by Capall Rasa, the Footstepsinthesand gelding who finished fifth in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Regal Ulixes, who was third in the Duke Of Edinburgh, is also being offered by Gary Gillies and Andrew Balding while Blackbeard juvenile Chan Noir, a winner on debut at Nottingham a few days ago, is an interesting entrant from Jane Chapple-Hyam.

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