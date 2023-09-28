Skelton-bound Le Fauve another six-figure standout sale for Auctav

Fresh from the successful first National Hunt Sale at Haras de Bois Roussel, Auctav posted another six-figure result for a jumps prospect with the purchase by Anthony Bromley of Le Fauve during a flash online sale on Wednesday evening.

The chestnut three-year-old son of Masterstroke made quite the impression when beaten a nose on his debut at Bordeaux ten days previously. Trained by Joel Boisnard, he was runner-up to the highly regarded Authorized gelding Anzadam in the Prix Maurice Calve.

Bromley's attention had been drawn to Le Fauve by Highflyer's French representative.

"I bought this horse for a client who has horses with Dan Skelton and that's where Le Fauve will go to be trained," said Bromley. "Benoit Gicquel, our agent in France, was in Bordeaux when Le Fauve made his debut and he liked the horse.

"He is a maiden but he looks like he will make into a nice chaser in time."

Bred by Francois-Marie Cottin, Le Fauve is a half-brother to the Dream Well mare Treize Treize, who won the 2016 renewal of the Bordeaux contest in which Le Fauve made his debut. She is one of a pair of winners so far produced by Grenadines Island, a granddaughter of both Mansonnien and Pistolet Bleu.

His second dam, Manson Island, is a winning Mansonnien half-sister to the Auteuil Listed winner Isle Enchantee, who is the dam of Latino Des Isles. A five-year-old Martaline gelding, he won the Grade 2 Prix Congress, the Prix Fleuret and the Prix Duc D'Anjou, both Grade 3 contests, for Arnaud Chaille-Chaille.

Isle, the third dam of Le Fauve, is a winning half-sister to the Grade 1 Prix Alain du Breil winner Mesange Royale and Jim, who won the Grade 3 Nas Na Riogh Novice Chase and was second in the John Durkan Memorial Chase for Jim Dreaper.

Le Fauve's sire Masterstroke is a son of Monsun and hails from one of the stud book's most outstanding families. The Group 2 Grand Prix de Deauville winner and Arc third is a half-brother to Villarica, the second dam of Derby hero and first-season sire Masar.

Masterstroke's dam Melikah won the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes and the daughter of Lammtarra was the first Classic placed offspring for her blue hen dam Urban Sea. The Irish Oaks second and Oaks third is a half-sister to Galileo and Sea The Stars.

Bred by Godolphin, Masterstroke began his stallion career at Darley's Normandy base of Haras du Logis before moving to Yorton Farm ahead of the 2020 breeding season. His fee this year was £3,500.

Auctav's in-person Flat sale takes place at Haras de Bois Roussel on October 14 and the catalogue is available to view here.

Related news

Late drama at Goffs as Coolmore capture blue-blooded Frankel filly at €1,850,000