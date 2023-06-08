Sioux Nation filly leads the way at Tattersalls Online Sale at 23,000gns

The Tattersalls Online June Sale was topped by the San Antone Lodge-consigned Sioux Nation filly out of Jebediah Shne, who was knocked down to the winning bid of Rycran Investments for 23,000gns.

The chestnut filly did an impressive breeze in the inaugural Online Breeze-Up Session at Dundalk on May 19, and her new connections will hope she can produce something of similar quality on the racetrack.

Richard Young of Rycran Investments said: “It’s a good day. We had a really good experience and it is the way the world is going. It’s simple and it was all really straightforward.

"We are very happy with the filly. She will go to Charlestown Racing with Ciaran Murphy in Mullingar. She has a good chance and we really like the sire. The filly is ready to go and Ciaran is very excited by her. He’s delighted, we’re delighted and she is a very nice prospect.”

Among the lots featured in the Online Breeze-Up Session was the P&C Bloodstock-consigned filly by Highland Reel out of Blue Cloud, who was purchased by Kilbrew Stables for 15,500gns, as well as the Calvin Nugent consigned Belardo filly out of Lady Bee who sold for 14,000gns to Freddy Tylicki.

Also finding favour in the sale was the well-bred Dragon Pulse mare Adare Beauty, presented by Baroda Stud and sold for 10,000gns to Tommy Dowling Racing, which was active in the sale purchasing two lots.

The Tattersalls Online June Sale realised a turnover of 138,200gns for the sale of 19 lots at an average of 7,274gns. More than 150 bidders registered for the sale from across Britain, Ireland, Italy, Germany and from multiple locations across Europe and the Gulf region.

Unsold lots remain available and offers can be made through the Make An Offer facility on the Tattersalls Online website. Inquiries on unsold lots are also welcome via email and phone to the Tattersalls Online team at tattersallsonline@tattersalls.com

The next sale to take place on the Tattersalls Online platform will be the July Online Sale on July 5-6. Entries will be accepted until Friday, June 23 and can be made through the Tattersalls Online website.

Read this next:

Gerry Duffy's breeding venture builds bridges across the Atlantic