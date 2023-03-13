Siblings to Latrobe, Tapestry and Palace Pier among high-class Arqana Breeze-Up Sale catalogue

The catalogue for the Arqana Breeze Up Sale, which will take place on May 11, 12 and 13 in Deauville, is now available online and includes full or half-siblings to the likes of Latrobe, Tapestry and Palace Pier.

Arqana breeze-up graduates continue to show their talent in prestigious races, including Lezoo and Sakheer, victorious last year in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes and Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes respectively.

Other flag-flying three-year-olds of 2023 include Indestructible, Ardito, Nove Su Nove, Everything Counts, Angers, Pentera Nera, Up And Under and Obelix.

Further graduates of the Deauville sale, such as Al Tariq, Eldar Eldarov, Malavath, Romagnia Mia and Rockemperor, all added a Group win to their race records last season.

The catalogue will offer 185 pre-trained two-year-olds. Almost half the colts and fillies selected are out of black-type mares and/or have already produced a black-type winner.

Among them, 38 are out of Group-winning mares or that have already produced a Group winner. Buyers will notably have the opportunity to acquire sons and daughters of Group 1 winners Ribbons (lot 32), Curvy (lot 107), Miss France (lot 174) and Rumplestiltskin (lot 36).

Full or half-siblings to Group 1 winners Lighthouse bay (lot 5), Latrobe (lot 19), Tapestry (lot 34), Alenquer (lot 68), Palace Pier (lot 87), Combatant (lot 92), Rhea Moon (lot 94), Dylan Mouth (lot 103 and Tiger Tanaka (lot 176) are also catalogued.

Nearly 80 stallions are represented, including leading sires Camelot, Churchill, Dark Angel, Dubawi, Frankel, Invincible Spirit, Kodiac, Lope De Vega, Mehmas, New Bay, Night Of Thunder, No Nay Never, Oasis Dream, Sea The Moon, Sea The Stars, Showcasing, Siyouni, Starspangledbanner, Wootton Bassett, Zarak and Zoffany.

So too are the American sire ranks via American Pharoah, Blame, Candy Ride, Cairo Prince, Curlin, Ghostzapper, Into Mischief, Justify, Medaglia D’Oro, Mendelssohn, More Than Ready, Speightstown, Summer Front, Temple City, Uncle Mo, Union Rags and War Front.

The breeze will take place at Deauville on Thursday, May 11 Credit: Zuzanna LUPA

The progeny of a range of promising young stallions are also catalogued, including by the first-crop sires Accelerate, Blue Point, Calyx, Catholic Boy, City Light, Enticed, Inns Of Court, Land Force, Magna Grecia, Masar, Mitole, Omaha Beach, Phoenix Of Spain, Ten Sovereigns, Too Darn Hot, Vino Rosso, Waldgeist and World Of Trouble, as well as the second-crop sires Cracksman, Havana Grey, Profitable, Saxon Warrior, Sioux Nation and Zoustar.

The two-year-olds offered at the Breeze-Up Sale are eligible for the Arqana Series; five races for two and three-year-olds with a guaranteed minimum prize-money of €1,2 million that will take place on the Thursday before the August Sale starts the following day at Deauville racecourse, and during the prestigious Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend at Longchamp.

This year, the sale will be held over three days with the breezes taking place on the grass at Deauville on Thursday, May 11 at midday, followed by a day of inspections on Friday, May 12. The sale will start on Saturday, May 13 from 11am.

