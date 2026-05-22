‘She’s the one that really got my imagination going’ - Starman filly shines at €360,000 as breeze-up market bounces back at Fairyhouse

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A striking grey daughter of Starman shot to the head of the market at the Tattersalls Ireland Breeze-Up Sale on Friday when bringing €360,000. A protracted round of bidding featured contributions from the likes of Mark McStay and a team that included Ken Condon. However, the decisive bid eventually came from Stuart Boman of Blandford Bloodstock.

“I’m slightly surprised we had to push that far, but she was the one filly here that really got my imagination going,” Boman said. “We work very hard as a team and spend a lot of time looking at every aspect, but certain horses you see really capture your attention and she was one of those from the second I saw her in the pre-breeze.”

Asked to expand on what had piqued his interest, Boman said: “There’s her colour to start with, she’s pretty hard to miss! She’s got those lovely big ears, she’s a quality filly. I went to look at her in the pre-parade ring and you could see she was having a good look at everything and taking it all in.

“She’s not just a five-furlong filly. She’s got a massive stride, her time was very good, she sustained it the whole way and galloped out very well. She’s a filly who’ll get seven furlongs. They’re hard to buy but I’m delighted we got her.”

The filly was bred and offered by Tally-Ho Stud and is out of a Zebedee half-sister to dual Group 1 winner Fairyland. There are also several notable breeze-up graduates in the pedigree, as the dam is also a half-sister to the Group 2-winning and Group 1-placed Now Or Never. Champion sprinter Dream Ahead is another generation back.

Stuart Boman: 'Certain horses you see really capture your attention and she was one of those' Credit: Tattersalls/Laura Green

“She comes from a great vendor, they’re great breeders and it’s a family Blandford have had a lot of luck with,” said Boman. “Richard [Brown] bought Dream Ahead from the breeze-ups many years ago. The mare has done a good job and is unlucky not to have left a stakes winner.

“Starman is going from strength to strength. The Tally-Ho stallion machine is flying. They’re a great group of people and I couldn’t be happier to buy a horse of that standard from them. She’ll stay in Ireland and go to Joseph O’Brien.”

While this year’s European breeze-up market has mostly struggled to match the giddy highs of 12 months ago, trade at Fairyhouse bucked the wider trend to produce record-breaking results across the board.

Turnover hit €12,066,500, which was up four per cent year-on-year, despite 21 fewer lots being offered this time around. The average price increased by 13 per cent to €62,200. The median, so often the most illustrative metric, was even more robust, improving 31 per cent to €42,000.

The clearance rate, which was highlighted as a priority beforehand, finished at 88 per cent, a mark unmatched elsewhere on this year’s circuit. Some 221 lots were offered and 194 found a new home.

The intensity of trade built as the session progressed, so much so that the €360,000 mark was hit for a second time as evening rolled around. Michael Donohoe, standing with Emmet Mullins, made a determined play for Rockfield Farm’s St Mark’s Basilica colt but had to give best to a buying team from Saudi Arabia who signed the ticket in the name of Abdul Rahman Saeed Al Sayed.

“Maybe we’ll leave him in England,” said the purchaser’s representative. “We have so many friends who are trainers, but maybe Richard Hannon. This horse’s pedigree is very good, he’s a good-looking horse and he did a good breeze.”

The colt, whose dam is a half-sister to the high class One Voice, was knocked down to Mark Grant at 75,000gns at last year’s December Yearling Sale.

Starspangledbanner colt puts Horan on another planet

A handful of lots later Anthony Stroud and BBA Ireland’s Michael Donohoe clashed over a well-related Starspangledbanner colt from Jerry Horan’s Ballynure Park Stud. The former party landed the spoils at €325,000.

The youngster was making his second appearance at public auction having been picked up by Horan’s Paragon Bloodstock for €36,000 at last year’s Arqana October Yearling Sale. The popular pinhooker described himself as “shell-shocked” after receiving the hefty windfall.

“He had a lot of fans in fairness, but when they’re at that level you’re never quite sure where they’re going to land,” Horan said. “It’s savage. It’s a rollercoaster following the bidding, you’re on a different planet when they get to that level. It’s brilliant though.

“He was a good scopey horse as a yearling and I just like the sire, liked the pedigree so I said I’d take a chance on him. He’s found everything very easy all year. I’m delighted it’s all come together. I’ve only really been treading water at the other sales so it’s great to get a twist out of him just to keep me out of trouble.”

The colt is a sibling to two winners, including the Listed-placed Baraniya. The dam, the Aga Khan-bred Balansiya, also gained black type when runner-up in the Group 3 Leopardstown 1,000 Guineas Trial on the second of her two racecourse outings.

Anthony Stroud: 'He did a very good breeze and we're very happy to have him' Credit: www.healyracing.ie

There is plenty of bold black type further back in the pedigree, particularly US Grade 1 form thanks to the presence of 2012 Secretariat Stakes scorer Bayrir and the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Balantina, who struck in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

“He was very wisely bought as a yearling and they’ve done extremely well with him,” said Stroud. “He did a very good breeze, he was very impressive and we're very happy to have him.”

Although last year’s high mark of €580,000 had not been threatened during the first 175 lots to be offered, the market proved much more robust than at other sales this breeze-up season.

Reflecting on trade at Fairyhouse, Stroud said: “Of all the breeze-up sales I’ve been to, this is the strongest in terms of depth through the middle and lower tiers of trade. Whether it’s ITM or Tattersalls, they’ve done a very good job of getting people in.”

Bumper result for Dubawi Legend

Two lots brought €300,000 apiece, led by a colt from the debut crop of Starfield Stud stallion Dubawi Legend. James Ryan from Hill of Allen Stud struck the winning bid while standing beside trainer Robson Aguiar.

The colt was another offered by Tally-Ho Stud and had been pinkhooked by the O’Callaghans at €23,000 at last year’s September Yearling Sale.

“He did a lovely breeze and comes from a very good consignor who has sold a lot of very good horses over the years,” said Ryan. “We’ll take him home, take it nice and slow and see how we get on.

“When they breeze as well as that you kind of know what they’re going to make, but he’s a nice horse so hopefully he’ll be on the racecourse soon. Dubawi has done very well with his sire sons so hopefully this can be another.”

A colt from the debut crop of Starfield Stud stallion Dubawi Legend sold for €300,000 Credit: www.healyracing.ie

The other €300,000 lot was knocked down to Classic-winning trainer Adrian Keatley, who signed the docket with his name and Dan Hussey. The well-bred Night Of Thunder colt was offered by Joey Logan’s Grangeclare outfit having been pinhooked at 165,000gns last October.

The colt is out of Birdie Num Num, a daughter of Siyouni, meaning this colt is bred on the same cross as Zeus Olympios and Fairy Godmother.

“He’s a beautiful horse,” said Keatley. “The cross says everything; he’s a proper horse for the backend. The sire is unbelievable. We haven’t had any by Night Of Thunder before but we’re very glad to get him. He’s for an owner in the yard.”

Tradewinds score with St Mark’s Basilica colt

Tradewinds Stud pulled off one of the day’s bigger touches when a St Mark's Basilica colt picked up for 26,000gns realised €230,000 to the bid of Ken Condon, who signed the ticket as Osborne Lodge Racing.

The Cheveley Park Stud-bred youngster is out of Preening, a Listed-winning daughter of Dutch Art.

“Over the moon,” said Tradewinds’ Alex Power. “I think I just got lucky the day he was bought. You overpay for most things but he was probably bought about right. He’s been an easy horse to sell because I was behind him 150 per cent, and since he was broken in we thought he was a little bit different.

“His breeze was class, and whether they’re a five-furlong horse or a mile and a quarter horse, the good ones have that speed. He had that, but he’ll probably get further than most.”

Tradewinds Stud's colt by St Mark's Basilica was bought by Osborne Lodge Racing for €230,000 Credit: www.healyracing.ie

Although plenty of vendors have encountered challenges in this year’s market, the Tradewinds team have enjoyed a more productive time than most.

“It’s all down to the horses and the staff,” said Power. “There’s a big team around us, we do very little, and our breeze-up jockey [Gordon ‘Flash’ Power] is one of the best around. We’re getting guidance from one of the best week in, week out.”

Although the youngster was knocked down to Curragh-based Condon, the handler said this youngster’s future lies in the US having been secured on behalf of owner Jim Tilton.

“The sire is doing very well and has obviously created a very good impression,” the trainer said. “Even though this particular horse is a May foal he has a lot of balance and quality and athleticism. Jim has been lucky buying horses here to go to the States. Given a little bit of time I think this will be a lovely horse for the future. He galloped well and has a nice pedigree so everything stacked up. He’ll be trained by Brendan Morris when he gets to the US.”

Hillen calls on ‘old pal’ for Starman signing

Agent Stephen Hillen said he had not necessarily anticipated being able to purchase what he rated “the nicest horse here” ahead of the sale, but reacted to a somewhat sluggish start by successfully bidding €200,000 for Rockfield Farm’s Starman colt.

The youngster, a €105,000 Goffs Orby pinhook, is out of Offering, a three-parts sister to Group 2-winning siblings Penitent and Supplicant.

Stephen Hillen: 'He’s probably the nicest horse here. He's big, tall and rangy' Credit: www.healyracing.ie

“I didn’t have anybody for him and I only decided to try to buy him late on,” said Hillen. “I rang up an old pal of mine and he said he’d go for it. He’ll go to Kevin Ryan. He looks like a sprinter and he did a really fast final furlong.

“He’s probably the nicest horse here. He's big, tall and rangy. He’s probably not quite there physically yet as he looks like he’s going to fill out and develop. He’s got a bit of a sore shin so he’ll have a break now and we probably won’t see him until July or August. Starman is excellent, but a good horse can come out of anywhere and be by anything. If he is any good, being by that stallion is obviously a big bonus, though.”

He added: “I thought he’d make more money but I just got the vibe that the big teams weren’t on him.”

Twomey returns to prove source

Paddy Twomey made a notable addition to his in-form string when striking an online bid of €200,000 for Glending Stables’ Sioux Nation filly. The vendor has enjoyed success with the sire’s daughters before, having sold Rockfel Stakes scorer Zanthos to Victorious Forever for €1,000,000.

The same owners were also behind the €1.1 million signing of another Sioux Nation filly from Roderic Kavanagh’s operation at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale earlier this month.

Twomey has also enjoyed his share of success training the offspring of Sioux Nation, a run he is hoping will continue with this filly. She is set to carry the colours of Charlie Bond’s Bond Thoroughbreds.

Glending Stables' Sioux Nation filly fetched €200,000 Credit: www.healyracing.ie

“The breeze-ups have been very lucky for us and the Tattersalls Ireland Breeze-Up Sale has been particularly lucky,” said Twomey. “We’ve managed to buy a nice horse out of this sale for the past number of years. City Of Memphis, Letsbefrankaboutit and Yellowstone Lake came from this sale and they were all by Sioux Nation, so it's great to get another one by him.

“She’s a nice filly and it's great to get her on behalf of Bond Thoroughbreds. They’ve invested a lot of money into the industry in recent times and obviously have a stallion in Maranoa Charlie to try and support. They want speedy fillies and hopefully she can develop into a nice prospect for them.”

Timmons swoops for Calyx filly

Justin Timmons of Dolmen Bloodstock was another vendor toasting a fruitful trade when his Calyx filly upgraded her price from 55,000gns yearling to €170,000 juvenile. The winning bid was struck on behalf of Peter Trainor and Mark Dobbin.

“She’s a smart filly who breezed very well,” said Timmons. “I think she has the profile that suggests she’s going to be good on the track. We’ve recommended her all along and she’s delivered. We’re happy with that price considering everything that’s going on. There was a lot of interest but you never know, even when the vets come in.”

The youngster was making her third visit to the sales. Her value has appreciated on each occasion having cost Sarah Dempsey €33,000 at the Goffs November Foal Sale.

Well-related Baaeed colt fits the bill for Spiller

The second lot to bring €170,000 was the Baaeed half-brother to Queen Anne Stakes hero Accidental Agent. The colt was bought by the Sarkar Family having been offered Carrigfoyle Stud, whose Danny Murphy pinhooked the youngster for 62,000gns.

“We thought he was a standout here,” said agent Henry Spiller. “He did a fabulous breeze, especially for a May foal who’s by Baaeed. He probably shouldn’t be doing that at this stage, but he’s a beautiful horse with a super pedigree. He’ll go into training with Jack Morland.

“The Sarkar family are great supporters of myself and Jack, and Daniel Sarkar is part of the team with us. They’re great owners and fantastic supporters of British racing. They have 15 in training, although there’s always room for one more!

The Baaeed half-brother to Accidental Agent will head into training with Jack Morland Credit: www.healyracing.ie

“They’ve had luck at this sale before with a filly called Marinara, who Wathnan Racing ended up buying. She was second in the Qatar Oaks.

“We’re in May now so the Royal Ascot dream is gone, so we were really looking for a backend horse who can be a mile and a quarter horse next year. He very much fits that bill. Danny Murphy, who sold the horse, couldn’t have been more complimentary about him.”

Spiller added: “My wife, Niamh, does so much for this sale so we’re delighted to support her.”

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