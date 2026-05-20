'She's the one' - $1.375 million Gun Runner filly tops second and final session of record Fasig-Tipton Sale

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A filly by Gun Runner was the headline act of the second and final day of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic May Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale in America when selling to agent Pedro Lanz for $1.375 million (£1.02m/€1.18m).

The daughter of the all-conquering Three Chimneys sire was bred by Chester and Mary Broman out of the unraced Uncle Mo mare Modest Maven, the dam of Grade 2-placed Arctic Arrogance.

Buying on behalf of KAS Stables, having bought the session-topping $2.1m Flightline colt on Tuesday for the Saudi Arabian-owned operation, Lanz was emphatic in his praise for the Sequel Bloodstock-consigned filly.

Lanz told Bloodhorse: "Beautiful filly, May foal. She still has time to develop and get bigger and stronger. Beautiful mare by Uncle Mo. I remember Arctic Arrogance fighting in that Kentucky Derby race [Withers Stakes] in New York, and finishing second, a tough race. She has everything you can ask for."

The agent, who confirmed the filly would be trained by Brad Cox, added: "We needed a filly. I was reviewing the results of the prior sales. This was the first chance at this sale; there was one [Gun Runner] yesterday [Tuesday], but she was my favourite. So I told them, if you want the best filly, in my opinion, she's the one."

At the end of two days of trade, the Fasig-Tipton sale concluded with new sale benchmarks for gross, average, and median.

A total 384 horses had changed hands for turnover of $52,875,500, including private sales, up 19.3 per cent from last year's single-session sale which saw 327 horses sell for $44,317,500. The average also increased 1.6 per cent year-on-year to $137,697, while the median leapt 16 points to $70,000. Overall, 73 horses failed to meet their reserve, resulting in an RNA rate of 16 per cent.

Boyd Browning, president and CEO of Fasig-Tipton, said: "Absolutely thrilled with the results. We really hit the superfecta as you've heard me refer to it before — the gross is way up, the average is up, the median is up, and the RNA rate is down — and that's coming off a dramatic increase from 2024 to 2025.

"More importantly to us is the strength of the market, the acceptance of a change in format. Last year, we were forced into a situation in the last part of the sale. We made a conscious decision this year to do what we thought was the right thing for the horse and the right thing for our customers.

"This company's been founded and has been based upon trying to do the right thing every day, whether it's the horse or for the people we do business with. You can't quantify it, but you try to do what you believe is right."

Case Clay Thoroughbred Management topped the buyers' list for the sale, securing 12 lots for $5,545,000. Randy Miles led the consignors' table, selling 23 lots for a total of $5,032,000.

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