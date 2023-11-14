Racing Post logo
Sales reports

'She's a nice mare with a lot going for her' - Mark McStay nets $610,000 session-topper Act Now

The Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale, at which Act Now proved the leading act on Monday
The Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale, at which Act Now proved the leading act on MondayCredit: Keeneland photo

Avenue Bloodstock's Mark McStay did just as the mare is named, Act Now, in seeing the bidding to $610,000 on day six of the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale on Monday to acquire the mare in foal to City Of Light.

Her two-year-old colt Coach Prime broke his maiden impressively three days earlier at Del Mar for Zedan Racing Stables.

Nardelli Sales consigned the eight-year-old to dissolve a partnership as Hip 2184 to the opening session of Book 4.

"I purchased her for an existing client," McStay told BloodHorse over the phone, "Who has been trying to buy a very nice mare to go to Justify. Her Quality Road yearling was the most beautiful horse. Act Now is a nice mare with a lot going for her."

He added: "She was purchased for a commercial breeder, and there is a chance the resulting foal might be offered in the sales down the road. He's got a lot going for ourselves."

The winning Street Sense mare was campaigned by her breeder, Colts Neck Stables, and is a half-sibling to Long Branch Stakes-placed The Right Path. Springwood and Bill Werner purchased the mare for $150,000 during the 2020 Keeneland January Sale from Ashview Farm while carrying her first foal. 

The mare has produced three foals, with the first, by Kitten's Joy, Dr Oseran, stakes-placed and her juvenile running third at the first time of asking last month at a mile on the grass and winning second time out at the same distance but on the dirt with a jaw-dropping seven and a quarter-length margin between him and the field of nine others.

Tattersalls Book 3 Mark McStay
Mark McStay: bought the session-topperCredit: Alisha Meeder

During the Keeneland September Sale last year, Nardelli Sales offered Coach Prime, selling to agent Donato Lanni for $1.7 million. He is now campaigned by Amr Zedan and Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

Act Now has a yearling colt by Union Rags  and was mated to Lane's End sire City Of Light on a March 17 cover.

The session-topping price tag didn't surprise McStay, who said: "The market is very strong, but also selective for the good stuff."

She was one of two broodmares to sell on Monday above $100,000, and one of five individuals to break the six-figure threshold.

For all the latest North American bloodstock and racing news, visit Bloodhorse

Lauren Gash

Published on 14 November 2023inSales reports

Last updated 10:59, 14 November 2023

icon
