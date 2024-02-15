'She was a filly we were keen to have back' - 24,000gns Eavesdropping tops Tattersalls Online February Sale trade

Dual-winning hurdler Eavesdropping topped trade at the Tattersalls Online February Sale when going the way of Whitson Bloodstock for 24,000gns.

Consigned by Olly Murphy’s Warren Chase Stables, the daughter of Kayf Tara is a sister to the Rendlesham Hurdle-bound Butch, a dual winner at Cheltenham on his last two starts. He lines up in the Grade 2 at Haydock on Saturday.

Murphy said: "Eavesdropping has been bought by my father and uncle to go to the breeding paddocks. Obviously, I have Butch the full-brother at home who’s favourite for the Grade 2 on Saturday. She was a filly we were keen to have back if possible and she’s made a nice price for her owners Deva Racing."

Wildcard entry Macanudo, also offered by Murphy, sold to Ian Williams for 21,000gns. The Invincible Spirit gelding was a winner at Chelmsford earlier this month and had been bought out of the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale for 9,000gns last year.

Murphy commented: “Macanudo was bought for 9,000gns at Tattersalls last October. He has won a race and doubled his price tag so we’re delighted. My father and uncle own the mare so hopefully he can win more races for our home pedigree. We look forward to supporting the Tattersalls Online sales again going forward.”

Overall, 39 lots sold for turnover of 250,200gns and at an average of 6,415gns. The next online sale for Tattersalls will take place from March 6-7.

