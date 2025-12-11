Share in Siyouni tops Tattersalls Online December Sale at 175,000gns

A 1-50th share in the Aga Khan Studs' leading sire Siyouni topped the Tattersalls Online December Sale when selling to TCT Bloodstock for 175,000gns on Thursday.

The Haras de Bonneval resident is responsible for 11 individual top-level winners including this year's Poule d'Essai des Pouliches heroine Zarigana, while his other leading performers include Sottsass, Laurens, St Mark's Basilica, Paddington and Tahiyra.

Also the broodmare sire of 2025 Group 1 National Stakes victor Zavateri, Siyouni is due to stand the upcoming breeding season for €150,000.

A breeding right to Darley's exciting young sire Palace Pier made 80,000gns to Alex Elliott. The world champion miler's first crop includes Lowther Stakes winner Royal Fixation and Group 3 winners Dr Omran and A Bit Of Spirit.

Tattersalls Online manager Katherine Sheridan said after the sale: "We are delighted that the Tattersalls Online December Sale, which closes out the year for the platform, has continued the strong momentum witnessed throughout 2025. The confidence of our vendors and purchasers is evident in the success we have enjoyed across the monthly sales as well as through our innovative bespoke sales and international collaborations with BBAG, the Emirates Racing Authority and Inglis.

"We thank all our participants for their trust and support and we look forward to building on this success with further development of the Tattersalls Online sales in the year ahead."

The next Tattersalls Online sale takes place from January 20-21.

Read more

'I don't usually do selling, I usually do buying!' - a Tattersalls Cheltenham first for Nicky Martin

'Every time he races there's always a bit of a gathering at home' - Ka Ying Rising's breeder makes the journey of a lifetime with Hong Kong's sprinting sensation

Expensive mares, Normandy coffees and failed party plans: another manic spell on the sales circuit

‘We try to buy very good ones whenever we get the chance’ - classy Allegorie De Vassy tops Goffs December National Hunt Sale at €150,000

‘My phone hasn’t stopped ringing’ – Sergei Prokofiev move to Canada hailed as major boost for breeders