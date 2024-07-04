Sam Hawkens and Glore Tire among those on the move at buoyant Tattersalls Online July Sale

Newmarket trainers will receive the two biggest-priced horses in training from Thursday's Tattersalls Online July Sale, with the regally bred Sam Hawkens bound for William Haggas and the prolific Glor Tire heading for Jane Chapple-Hyam's yard.

Sam Hawkens was a ready winner for Richard Hannon at Salisbury in May in a mile-and-a-half maiden and is a Westerberg homebred by the mighty Galileo, one of the very last around as a three-year-old colt. His dam, the Mill Reef Stakes runner-up Perfect Angel, is a Dark Angel sister to Princess Margaret Stakes scorer Angel's Hideaway.

The successful purchaser, Hurworth Bloodstock's Sam Haggas, confirmed the colt had been bought for 105,000gns on spec on behalf of his trainer parents, William and Maureen.

"He's by a phenomenon who reminded everyone how good he was with those three winners at Royal Ascot," he said. "Hopefully Sam Hawkens will stay further and he looks like a horse for the autumn and for next year."

SH theme: Sam Haggas purchased Sam Hawkens under his Hurworth Bloodstock banner Credit: Laura Green

Glor Tire could shortly be off on her travels again, with Jim Bolger's four-time winner reaching 82,000gns.

The three-year-old Teofilo filly has thrived with being busy, landing all those victories within little more than a five-week spell in May and June. She was purchased by Transatlantic Thoroughbreds for Jastar Capital, a family asset management business which owns a handful of other fillies with Chapple-Hyam, such as the progressive Shades Of Summer and Listed-placed Nizaaka.

The ownership sold Taraj, who was third to subsequent Irish Classic winner Los Angeles in the Derby trial at Leopardstown, for an impressive £480,000 at the Goffs London Sale.

Glore Tire's dam, Ceistiu, was unraced but is a sibling of Group 3 winner and Prix Rothschild third Steip Amach, Del Mar Grade 3 winner Ceisteach, and to the dam of decorated juveniles Malavath and Knight.

"We bought her with the idea of her being a nice broodmare for the future and her page is quite strong," said Murt Khan, Jastar's racing manager.

"Her full-brother [now named Merchant by Highclere Thoroughbreds] was sold last autumn for €135,000 and went to William Haggas, so we're hoping he can get the best out of him.

"Glore Tire has done well in Ireland and has improved this year. We're hoping she can potentially go to France, where there can be small fields, and potentially dictate a few races, maybe get some black type. We'll just see where we go, she could be one to have an all-weather campaign in the winter for the bigger prize-money races. She'll have a bit of a break now and we'll let Jane get a feel of her."

An overall aggregate of 918,700gns was reported by Tattersalls to be the second highest total held to date on its online platform and it was given a big boost by a late private purchase.

Moqadama's profile was boosted by last month's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes repeat by her brother Khaadem Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Its most publicised inclusion was Moqadama, a Dark Angel sister to recent back-to-back Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes hero Khaadem. She was, unusually, offered from America by Castleton Lyons in foal to American Pharoah and was marked down as a private 160,000gns sale to Fortune Bloodstock.

Buyer Andrea Brereton, who was acting on behalf of a client, said: "Obviously the Khaadem update was a huge positive for the family. My client really loves American Pharoah and the opportunity to breed something by him also attracted us. The depth of the mare’s pedigree caught our eye with a predominantly turf pedigree and the plan is to bring her back here to breed from."

In all, 63 lots sold at a clearance rate of 65 per cent and worked out at an average 14,583gns and median of 5,000gns. Tattersalls reported a record number of 325 bidders registered from over 20 countries from America all the way through to Hong Kong and Zambia.

