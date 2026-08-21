'I’d say the tax depreciation Donald Trump brought in with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was a big factor. We need to get something like that here!'

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The best quotes from this week's record-breaking Arqana August Sale

"Ultimately you want the yearlings you buy to develop into top-class Group horses. That’s the intention and the dream is always there when you come to the sales. Whatever price the horse costs, you want them to be good. It’s no different whatever the price tag."

Godolphin talent scout Anthony Stroud on the hopes and dreams attached to the operation’s buying spree.

'The dream is always there' – Godolphin outlast Coolmore for €1.25 million Justify colt at Arqana August Sale

Anthony Stroud was in good form at Arqana Credit: Melissa Delalande

"She’s been bought for Kilnagornan Stud, which is Rob Acheson’s new stud in Kildare. We had very strong competition from all the right people and we’re the lucky ones who managed to get her."

Agent Mags O’Toole on an exciting recruit for the Acheson family’s expanding thoroughbred empire.

‘She’s the first filly for the farm’ - Acheson launches Kilnagornan Stud venture with €480,000 daughter of Sea The Stars

"It’s a big surprise. I love my colt, obviously, he’s very nice, but I’m realistic. I was hoping for something in the range of €450,000 to €600,000 if everything went well."

Breeder Florent Couturier received a pleasant surprise when selling his Wootton Bassett colt on day two of the August Sale

'A fight between Coolmore and Sheikh Mohammed is the ideal situation to sell a horse' – superpower clash sees Wootton Bassett colt bring €2.4 million

Yoshito Yahagi (right) was among the millionaire spenders Credit: Melissa Delalande

"Many of Siyouni’s offspring possess good speed, this is the reason I think he is a very suitable stallion for the racing in Japan."

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi returned to a happy hunting ground when spending €1 million on arguably the best-bred lot in the catalogue

Diamond Necklace sibling heads to Japan as blue hen mare’s sales ring record reaches a staggering €15.895 million

"I’d say the tax depreciation Donald Trump brought in with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was a big factor. We need to get something like that here!"

Coolmore’s MV Magnier, who would go on to secure the record-breaking August Sale top lot, reflects on the strength at the top of the global bloodstock market

‘We were the clowns who sold the mare, let’s hope we’re not the clowns again’ - Scandinavia’s relation brings €4.6 million as Coolmore and Godolphin clash in Deauville

MV Magnier in action in Deauville

"Princess Zahra felt it was important to support our young stallions."

Pierre Gasnier reflecting on the Aga Khan Studs making an unexpected entry into the August Sale market

‘It’s been a long time since we bought at public auction’ – Aga Khan Studs row in behind up-and-coming sire with rare yearling sale purchase

Princess Zahra Aga Khan made a surprise appearance among the August Sale buyers Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Willie had one owner who said he’d maybe like to buy and it kind of snowballed from there. I came here to buy one and now we’ve bought four."

Closutton’s chief talent scout Harold Kirk on Willie Mullins getting among the action in Deauville

‘It’s a new enterprise’ – Willie Mullins joins Flat heavyweights with Arqana August Sale spree

"I went around and inspected all the horses, and he was the one I rated highest."

Record trade wasn’t confined to the August thanks to a chunky six-figure bid from agent Paul Nataf

'The highest-rated horse deserves the highest bid' – €265,000 Chachnak colt tops Arqana V2 sale

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