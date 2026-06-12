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Sales reports

Royal Ascot aspirant River In Paradise changes hands for 100,000gns via Tattersalls Online transaction

Lingfield winner River In Paradise is being offered in the Tattersalls Online June Pop-Up Sale this Friday
Lingfield winner River In Paradise sold to Narvick and bloodstock agent Shawn Dugan for 100,000gnsCredit: Supplied
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Royal Ascot aspirant River In Paradise delivered trainer Robert Edwards a brilliant return on his original 10,000gns investment when she brought 100,000gns from Narvick and bloodstock agent Shawn Dugan in Friday’s Tattersalls Online June Pop-Up Sale.

The daughter of Lope Y Fernandez was offered with a Listed Windsor Castle Stakes entry and came to market following her debut success in a six-furlong fillies’ maiden at Lingfield on June 4.

Dugan said: "We are really excited. Marsha Naify is in England attending Royal Ascot and was alerted to this filly being in the Tattersalls Online Sale. We all know how quickly these maiden winners go and they are very highly sought after in the states, both in California and on the east coast. 

“We decided after reviewing all the professional and amazing information that was provided to us by Tattersalls, that she was worth pursuing. Robert Edwards was also very helpful in giving us all the information he had on the filly so we felt confident. The process was seamless.”

Edwards was thrilled with the result. 

He said: "I thought the concept was a great idea and I said, why not, let’s give it a go. Tattersalls have been incredibly helpful, steering me through the whole process. There has been extensive promotion of the sale across social media which has been great and, all in all we are very happy.”

Read more:

‘I’m not a socialite, I’m not well connected, I’m not well-bred’ - from schoolboy rebel to racing's ultimate big-money dealmaker 

‘I got goosebumps!’ - €205,000 Walk In The Park trade caps memorable debut for Ballytrasna Farm 

The next Brighterdaysahead? Gordon Elliott goes to €240,000 for No Risk At All filly who ‘has everything’ 

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Global bloodstock editor

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