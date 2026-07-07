‘Renaissance Lady really is something of a collector’s item’ - up-and-coming bloodstock operation buys into a dynasty at 500,000gns

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Blue-blooded broodmare prospect Renaissance Lady lived up to her star billing by topping day one of the Tattersalls July Sale at a cool 500,000gns.

The team from Tally-Ho Stud joined the fray with a solitary bid of 475,000gns. However, there was a dejected shake of the head from Tony O’Callaghan when an online rival returned with the decisive raise. After a brief wait, Ace Stud’s name appeared on the six-figure docket.

The unraced three-year-old Pinatubo filly was sold by Godolphin and bred by the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum. She is the 13th foal out of Reem Three , one of the best broodmares of modern times.

The 23-year-old daughter of Mark Of Esteem has produced ten winners, a remarkable eight of whom achieved black type. Her most notable talents are the Group 1-winning half-siblings Ajman Princess , successful in the Prix Jean Romanet, and Queen Anne Stakes hero Triple Time .

The blue hen’s other progeny include the Group 2 scorer Ostilio , Group 3 victor Cape Byron and the Listed-winning Captain Winters and Third Realm . All of those stakes victories were gained carrying the colours of Sheikh Obaid.

Triple Time (yellow) wins the Queen Anne Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Reem Three’s legacy is already being extended by her daughters, as Ajman Princess produced Commonwealth Cup conqueror Inisherin and the unraced Rosaline is better known as the dam of three-time Group 1 winner Rosallion . Inisherin and Rosallion now stand at Dalham Hall Stud, as does Triple Time, meaning Reem Three’s influence is set to increase exponentially over the coming years.

“Renaissance Lady really is something of a collector’s item as a sister to a stallion, and closely related to Rosallion and Inisherin,” said Ace Stud’s bloodstock manager Paul Curran. “Pedigrees like this are just so hard to buy into and they don’t come onto the market very often.

“Physically, she’s a good stamp of a mare. She’s out of training, obviously, so we’ll bring her back to the farm, let her down, give her some grass time and will make a decision for next year. She’d probably suit a Godolphin stallion again, but there are no plans as yet. We wanted to get our hands on her first, and we’ll talk later.

“Looking through the pedigree, you could go back to Frankel or go closer into the Shamardal line with a stallion such as Blue Point. We can go any which way.”

On her session-topping price, Curran added: “We probably paid a little bit more than we thought, but that’s just the nature of this sale; it can be condensed quality. We're happy to get our hands on her, though.”

Renaissance Lady in the Park Paddocks ring Credit: Alisha Meeder

Renaissance Lady is the first of Reem Three’s daughters to hit the open market. There could yet be more to come, with the great mare having produced a filly by Frankel in February 2025.

Although Renaissance Lady was Tuesday’s clear standout on price, she never looked like threatening the July Sale record, which was set 12 months ago when Wathnan Racing went to 775,000gns for Royal Ascot winner Quai De Bethune .

Ace go Wild for Angel

Renaissance Lady wasn’t Ace Stud’s only big signing on the day. Auctioneer Harry McAlpine suggested that “you can’t put a price on this blood” when Godolphin presented the well-bred Wild Angel earlier in the session. However, Ace Stud proved that assertion wasn’t strictly true when an online bid of 400,000gns secured the four-year-old Too Darn Hot filly.

Wild Angel began her racing career for Charlie Appleby, for whom she reached the podium in maiden and novice events at Kempton, Newmarket and Wolverhampton. She was campaigned in France last season, and broke her maiden at La Teste De Buch for Henri-Alex Pantall. She was offered on Tuesday in foal to Pinatubo.

The four-year-old possesses a big pedigree, being closely related to Space Blues . The three-time top-flight winner landed the Prix Maurice de Gheest and Prix de la Foret in France before rounding out his racing career with victory in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

The son of Dubawi has made a promising start to his second career at Kildangan Stud, with his 11 black-type performers headed by Group 1 Phoenix Stakes winner Power Blue, recent Anglesey Stakes scorer Ballinea Star and the Coventry Stakes runner-up Do Or Do Not.

Godolphin's Wild Angel, a three-parts sister to Space Blues in foal to Pinatubo, makes 400,000gns to Ace Stud Credit: Alisha Meeder

Space Blues isn’t the only notable runner bred by Miss Lucifer , who won the Group 2 Challenge Stakes during her time on the track. Her seven winners at paddocks also include Meydan Group 2 scorer Shuruq, who has since produced the Grade 3-winning and Grade 1-placed Antoinette, and last year’s Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes victress Dance To The Music.

“A pedigree like this is hard to get into as a three-parts sister to Space Blues and a half to Shuruq, and it’s a very good family outside of that,” said Curran. “Too Darn Hot is looking as though he could shape up as a nice broodmare sire too. Physically, she’s a lovely mare and she just suits exactly what we're looking for.

“There are no plans in terms of next year’s mating, but she’ll be covered northern hemisphere time. We’ll sit down and take a look at her; she could suit one of the Godolphin stallions again, something from the Shamardal line. She’s a nice mare and we're happy to buy her.”

The pair were far from Ace Stud’s first major broodmare purchases. The outfit also signed for eight lots at last year’s December Mares Sale for a spend of 2,772,000gns. The priciest of that bunch, Calandagan’s half-sister Caliyza, fetched 850,000gns.

Double Rush: Ace Stud colour bearer is set to run in Saturday's July Cup Credit: Patrick McCann

Ace Stud is headed up by Rachel Zhang, daughter of Yulong principal Zhang Yuesheng, and her husband, Harris Li. The Newmarket-based operation is home to the promising stallion Shaquille, who landed his second Group 1 in the July Cup three years ago.

Ace Stud will be represented in this year’s renewal of the Group 1 sprint, with Double Rush looking to step up from handicap company. The Andrew Balding-trained son of Blue Point is unbeaten this season, and was last seen landing the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Buyers go gangbusters for Godolphin offerings

Godolphin sold 28 lots for gross receipts totalling 2,264,500gns. That figure put the operation well clear as the day’s leading vendor, with the draft including six of the day’s top ten lots. There was a dead-heat for the day’s third-highest price with Enchanted Queen and Verse Of Love bringing 180,000gns apiece.

The former is a three-year-old daughter of Ghaiyyath and Group 2 scorer Morgan Le Faye , and was hammered down to Longview Stud’s Eugene Daly, who signed the ticket as Clacton Thoroughbreds.

Verse Of Love was secured by Pier House Stud’s Ger Morrin, standing with Coolmore’s Paul Shanahan. Kelly Equine’s brand appeared on the docket. The four-year-old daughter of Siyouni landed a Newmarket maiden and Yarmouth novice event during her time with Charlie Appleby.

She is the first foal out of Vercelli , a Shamardal sibling to four black-type winners, most notably three-time Australian Group 1 hero Avilius and Prix Guillaume d'Ornano victor Saint Baudolino.

McGrath bags nice surprise for Dash Grange

The eight-year-old Miss Finland appears to have plenty going for her in her second career, and Jayne McGivern of Dash Grange Stud is the owner hoping that her potential is realised after the daughter of Invincible Spirit was secured by agent Jerry McGrath at 120,000gns. She was offered by New England Stud in foal to Juddmonte’s up-and-coming sire Chaldean.

“I was surprised to buy her on one bid at the reserve price, we thought she’d make a bit more,” said McGrath. “A lot of people walked in for her and we didn’t think we’d get a look in, but hopefully she’s a bit of value.”

Miss Finland has already bred three foals. Her first, a colt by Starspangledbanner, realised €300,000 as a yearling before being resold at the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s International Sale on Friday, when purchased by the Amazing Family Syndicate for HK$4.8 million (£457,300).

Miss Finland fetches 120,000gns Credit: Alisha Meeder

Her second foal, a son of Night Of Thunder, sold to George Scott for 250,000gns at Book 1 but has since died, while her third produce, a filly by Chaldean, fetched €82,000 from Lynn Lodge Stud at last year’s Goffs November Foal Sale.

“It’s a pity she’s had some bad luck with the Night Of Thunder dying but there was a sibling who sold well in Hong Kong the other day and hopefully she’ll prove commercial,” continued McGrath. “She’s been bought for Jayne McGivern of Dash Grange Stud so she’s actually going straight back to New England because Jayne keeps a few mares with Peter Stanley.

“She was recommended by the vendor and when I spoke to Jayne this morning she was keen to get a few more commercial mares. Obviously she’s in foal to Chaldean, whose stock have sold well, and it’ll be interesting to see how her Chaldean yearling sells. It’s exciting. Like I said, I expected she’d make a bit more so it was a nice surprise.”

Benoit makes waves

The first buyer to break the six-figure barrier was French agent Laurent Benoit. The Broadhurst Agency representative outbid Mark McStay at 115,000gns to secure the well-related Opera Wave from the Barton Sales draft.

The four-year-old daughter of Sea The Moon won one of her nine starts for David Simcock and Dunchurch Lodge Stud, achieving a peak Racing Post Rating (RPR) of 75. Benoit said the bulk of the filly’s appeal came from her pedigree.

Opera Wave makes an early splash at the July Sale when selling to Broadhurst Agency for 115,000gns Credit: Alisha Meeder

She is the 11th foal out of Godolphin’s E.P. Taylor Stakes heroine Folk Opera, making her a sibling to six winners. Chief among the sextet is Folk Melody, who is best known for breeding the top-class international performer Romantic Warrior .

“She’s been bought as a broodmare prospect and I think she’ll go to a nice green paddock somewhere in France,” Benoit said. “She’ll go to a proper proven stallion next year. She’s from a good family and there are plenty of sisters who seem to be producing. If you go down through the page there’s a proper pedigree there."

Redvers and Houldsworth pair up

Agents David Redvers and Matt Houldsworth teamed up to secure the five-year-old Never Fear at 110,000gns. The daughter of No Nay Never won three races for Charlie Johnston, with her peak RPR of 79 reached with victory over seven furlongs at Newcastle. She was offered by Baroda Stud carrying her first foal, which is by Havana Grey.

There is plenty of black-type on the page, including high up. Never Fear is out of the Group 2-placed Matorio, which in turn makes her a sister to the winning and Group 3-placed Rudi’s Apple .

The pedigree could receive another boost courtesy of the two-year-old Amir Lehbab , a 200,000gns Book 1 buy who debuted for Andrew Balding and Saeed Suhail with a promise-filled third at Newbury. Amir Lehbab is due to reappear at Doncaster on Thursday.

David Redvers: "We’ve gone halves" Credit: Alisha Meeder

“I bought her with Matt Houldsworth to come back to Tweenhills; we’ve gone halves,” said Redvers. “I’ve done a lot of work with Matt in the past and he’s a great man to work with, so hopefully this will be another success story.

“I thought she was a nice young mare with lots of upside. The full-brother with Andrew is highly regarded. Obviously he has to go and do it, but he looks very capable of doing that. She’s got a nice cover with Havana Grey too. With that profile, I think she’d have made more if she came here in December. I’m very glad to see her coming to the Tweenhills paddocks.”

There was a 13 per cent reduction in the catalogue compared to the corresponding session 12 months ago, resulting in 46 fewer lots being offered than in 2025. However, that did not stop all indices showing year-on-year gains.

The 189 offered lots yielded 161 sales, which saw the clearance rate close at 85 per cent. Turnover reached 4,956,000gns, a 12 per cent increase, while the average price went up 34 per cent to 30,783gns. The median was also up nine points, rising from 11,000gns to 12,000gns.

The Tattersalls July Sale continues on Wednesday at 10am.

More from the sales:

No need for make believe as a late winner brings the smoke in Deauville

‘I wanted to stamp my authority!’ - bold-bidding owner stares down Swan and Mullins as heavyweights outgunned at €340,000

‘We had to push the budget a bit!’ - Yorkshire-based owner bags sales-topping son of Doctor Dino at €240,000