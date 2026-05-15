Relation to Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris contender tops Aktem sale at €510,000

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The Mariga family’s scarlet and black silks have become a more and more familiar sight on Irish and - more recently - French racecourses, and their concentration on well-bred mares to race and breed meant there were plenty of reasons to head to Maisons-Laffitte for the inaugural Aktem Grand Steeple Selection Sale.

Acting with agent Hamish Macauley, the Marigas' Coolmara Stables secured the top lot at €510,000.

Originally purchased for €75,000 as a foal at Goffs, Mahadevi, a daughter of Nirvana Du Berlais, impressed plenty on her sole start when runner-up at Compiegne in the colours of Aktem managing director Sofiane Benaroussi.

A half-sister to Kalif Du Berlais and hailing from one of the most celebrated jumps families in the French Stud Book, Mahadevi has a chance of receiving a big update to her page as early as Sunday when her other half-sibling, Kivala Du Berlais, goes for glory in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

“We liked her. She’s a beautiful filly, with a wonderful pedigree, and she’s a relation running on Sunday, so please God he’ll do well for her,” said Kieran Mariga.

“She’ll stay in France and go to Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, and hopefully she’ll do well for us. She’d want to after that.

“We thought she might go to €450,000 but she’s got a beautiful pedigree and if her half-brother wins the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on Sunday, it will be a big boost for the pedigree.

“You need a bit of luck in this game and if we get a bit lucky, we’ll be delighted. We have top-class mares at home and she’ll fit right in.

“We like the Nirvana Du Berlais horses, they’re lovely animals.”

Rose Wood, a half-sister to Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood, makes €115,000 Credit: Aktem

Earlier in the afternoon, Macauley paid €115,000 for another daughter of Nirvana Du Berlais in Rose Wood, a yearling half-sister to Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood, who in time will also head to George and Zetterholm’s yard at Avilly-Saint-Leonard.

Mariga said: “She’s a lovely filly. We were here racing last week and we went down to see her at Windermere Stud.

“She’s going to stay here with Noel George and she’s going to race in France.

"We have four horses in France and a lot at home. We love racing in France, the money is good and we get well rewarded for our efforts. Please God, she’s as good as her brother.

“Noel and Amanda do a great job. We only race fillies and we bring them all home and breed them afterwards.”

Al Fonce scored an all-important Listed success for the same owner/trainer combination in the Prix Miroir at Compiegne earlier this month, and George is looking forward to training the two newcomers.

He said: “We’re very, very lucky. Mahadevi has very good form and we obviously know the French three-year-old scene well, while she has a top-class pedigree. Her brother could easily go and win the French Gold Cup on Sunday.

“It’s a top-class pedigree and she’s a big, strong filly, while the Nirvana Du Berlais [progeny] improve with time and age, so I hope she’s going to be a real one for Auteuil in heavy ground at the end of the year.”

Dan Astbury was also active on the day, snapping up two prospects for juvenile hurdles who will be heading to West Wales.

Astbury gave €145,000 for North Storm, a gelded three-year-old son of Soft Light who has already scored for trainer Edouard Monfort at Le Pin-au-Haras. He also went to €100,000 for a Saint Des Saints half-brother to the Grade 1-winning mare Gala Marceau.

“He’s been bought for Martin Gowing and hopefully we’ll see him in three-year-old hurdles as he looks like a forward type,” said Astbury of the son of Saint Des Saints. “I imagine with his pedigree we’ll keep him as a colt if we can, but if needs be, we’ll get him cut.

“He seems a lovely horse and we see him as a three-year-old. He’ll go to Mickey Bowen.”

North Storm will be headed to Mickey Bowen's stable Credit: Aktem

Of North Storm, Astbury added: “He’s also for Martin and goes to Mickey. He was very impressive when he won and he’s probably a horse we’ll give a bit of a break to, with the idea of going juvenile hurdling in the autumn.

“He beat a horse who had a very good previous run so hopefully he can make into a nice horse, one who looks like he has plenty of gears.

"The market is so hard and sometimes you’re better coming to auction to get a bit of value rather than trying to buy privately. That was about where we valued him.”

Aktem's director of bloodstock Guy Petit reflected on what he described as a successful first edition of the Grand Steeple Selection Sale.

“We’ve sold around 70 per cent of the lots and the figures are good so I’d say it’s been a very good sale.

“To have a top price of €510,000, a two-year-old filly sell for €440,000, is pretty satisfying. The buyers and vendors have been very complimentary about the site and how close it is to the airport, so for me it’s been a success.”

Petit added: “The reality of today’s market is that there are two different gears, the top and the rest.

“But the mean price is good and you have to remember this is a new venture so nothing was guaranteed ahead of time.

“I think our presence at the Punchestown Festival a couple of weeks ago was a real help, and you’ve seen there are plenty of Irish buyers here. Overall I think it’s been a success.”

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