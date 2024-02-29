Recent Angers winner Be Sure tops Auctav's February Sale at €40,000 after private purchase

Knowle Racing Stables went to a sale-topping €40,000 to secure progressive jumper Be Sure in a private purchase at Auctav's February Sale.

The five-year-old son of Camelot was most recently a recent winner on heavy ground at Angers, and he has finished in the first two in all seven of his races over jumps.

He will make his debut at Auteuil on Sunday in the Prix Souviens-Toi, before heading to Britain to join Warwickshire trainer Deborah Cole.

Knowle Racing had a Cole-trained winner at Leicester on Tuesday in the shape of Hauraki Gulf, who landed a novice handicap chase and holds an entry at Doncaster on Sunday.

The second-top lot, Miami Du Berlais, was bought by BR Consulting on behalf of Haras de Magouet for €36,000.

The five-year-old is out of the well-related Poliglote mare Atlanta Du Berlais, a sister to Grade 2 Prix Georges de Talhouet-Roy and Prix Leon Rambaud winner Nikita Du Berlais.

She is also a half-sibling to Bonito Du Berlais, a 12-length winner in the Grade 1 Prix Cambaceres, plus last year's Prix Cambaceres runner-up Leon Du Berlais.

"She's my birthday present," said Patrick Lemarie. "I trusted the consigner. I wanted to rejuvenate and improve my broodmares after retiring several of them.

"Jean-Marc Lucas spoke highly of her. I haven't made the choice of a stallion yet: we'll discuss it with Pascal Noue."

Kimi Orenda and Marina were vendor buybacks, while a share in Haras de Cercy sire Prince Gibraltar made €8,000 to Andree Cypres.

Read more

Abbaye hero A Case Of You heading to Drakenstein Stud in South Africa