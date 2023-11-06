Point-to-point winners aplenty to tempt buyers at Tattersalls Cheltenham - with graduate Gentlemansgame fresh in mind

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale has been released online, with the sale to be held after racing at Prestbury Park on Friday week, November 17.

The 38-lot catalogue includes 21 winners of point-to-points, 11 of whom have won as four-year-olds.

There are also three winners of National Hunt Flat races.The catalogue features horses out of own or half-sisters to such jumping luminaries as Cue Card, Go Native, Balthazar King and Comply Or Die.

Successful point-to-point stables set to offer their usual drafts of highly talented horses include leading consignors Denis Murphy’s Ballyboy Stables, Colin McKeever’s Loughnamore Farm, Cormac Doyle, Sean Doyle, Rob James Racing, Colin Bowe’s Milestone Stables, Jonathan Fogarty Racing, Sam Curling’s Skehanagh Stables, Pat Doyle’s Suirview Stables, Harley Dunne Racing, Mick Goff’s Moate House Stables and Warren Ewing’s Bernice Stables.

The sale has proved a consistent source of success, having produced the winners of six Grade 1 races and 36 National Hunt Graded and Listed races.

The latest graduate to star on the track is the Mouse Morris-trained seven-year-old Gentlemansgame, the impressive winner of last weekend’s Grade 2 Charlie Hall Chase and promising an exciting season ahead for owner Robcour.

The son of Gentlewave was purchased by Mags O’Toole for €250,000 from Donnchadh Doyle’s Monbeg Stables at the 2020 renewal, which was held online, having originally been sourced as a store from the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale by his handler.

The Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale is the first of three autumn sales of point-to-pointers, part of the new Tattersalls Jockey Club Sales series of eight auctions that will be held at two of the Jockey Club’s jumps tracks, Cheltenham and Sandown.

The catalogue and race replays can be viewed online at tattersallsjcsales.com, with printed catalogues distributed from Thursday. Wildcard entries will be accepted until Monday.

Tattersalls Live Internet Bidding will be available for those who are unable to attend the sale in person. Prospective purchasers are requested to register with Tattersalls by selecting the following link tattersalls.com/livebidding.

