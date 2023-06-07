Order Of Australia among eyecatchers as catalogue for four-day Tattersalls July Sale unveiled

The catalogue for the Tattersalls July Sale has been published online. Numbering 961 lots, the sale comprises 847 horses and fillies in/out of training and 114 broodmares, six of which have foals at foot.

The four-day sale will take place from Tuesday, July 11 to Friday, July 14, and features high-class consignments from leading owner-breeders including Cheveley Park Stud, Godolphin, Juddmonte Farms and Shadwell Estates.

International success through graduates on the racecourse and their progeny include star Australian Group 1-winning filly Amelia’s Jewel, whose dam Bumbasina was purchased for 75,000gns.

Cheveley Park, Godolphin, Juddmonte and Shadwell, who are consigning through Barton Sales, have 108 lots catalogued between them, while the 114 broodmares on offer include mares in foal to proven Group 1 sires, including Churchill, Cracksman, Kodiac, Nathaniel, Showcasing and Wootton Bassett.

Young sires are equally well represented, with mares in foal to exciting Group 1 winners including Ghaiyyath, St Mark’s Basilica and Stradivarius.

Several stallions impressing with their first crop of runners are also represented, with mares in foal to Blue Point, Calyx and Too Darn Hot, among others.

The Godolphin draft at the July Sale is always highly sought after and this year’s consignment of 59 lots looks set to be no exception, with Group 1 Fillies’ Mile winner White Moonstone, the dam of six winners from six runners, in foal to Teofilo and Group 2 Lancashire Oaks winner Pomology, dam of Group 3 winner and Group 1-placed Goldspur, in foal to Ghaiyyath, leading the high class broodmares catalogued.

The draft from Shadwell contains several eyecatching lots including Qaafeya, a daughter of the excellent producer Tanaghum, dam of Group 1 winner Matterhorn and five further Group/Listed performers, including this year’s Group 2 Dante Stakes winner The Foxed. The daughter of New Approach is offered in foal to Ghaiyyath and will be joined by several smartly bred fillies in training including Alaroos, a 90-rated half-sister to Derby runner up Madhmoon.

The dam of Amelia's Jewel was purchased for 75,000gns by Astute Bloodstock at the Tattersalls July Sale Credit: Tattersalls

Juddmonte Farms will offer fillies in training from some of its most illustrious families, including Source, a Kingman full-sister to Grade 1 runner up Masen out of a daughter of dual Grade 1 winner Intercontinental, herself a daughter of the great Hasili.

Among the highlights of Cheveley Park Stud’s draft is Sylvia Beach, a half-sister to three-time Group 1 winner Advertise offered in foal to his sire Showcasing.

Buyers focused on horses in training look equally well catered for, with an abundance of winning proven and unexposed performers among the 847 horses in/out of training catalogued. The proven form horses are led by the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Mile winner and five-time Group/Grade 1-placed Order Of Australia. The six-year-old Australia entire is a half-brother to multiple Group/Grade 1 winners Iridessa and Sants Barbara,holds an entry in the Sussex Stakes and will be offered by the Castlebridge Consignment.

Commenting on the 2023 Tattersalls July Sale, Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: “The Tattersalls July Sale has an extraordinary record not only for producing high class horses in training, but also broodmares of the very highest quality on the international stage.

“The dam of leading Australian three-year-old filly Amelia’s Jewel is the latest example of the quality to be found at the sale, and this year’s Tattersalls July catalogue features the usual compelling combination of well-bred fillies and in- foal mares, high-class horses in training and significant consignments from leading owner-breeders, all of which look set to attract plenty of interest from domestic and international buyers alike.”

You can peruse the catalogue for yourself here.

