'Once in a blue moon' Niarchos draft headlines the Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale

'Once in a blue moon' is how Goffs describes the Niarchos family's draft at the November Breeding Stock Sale, and it is no exaggeration.

At Kildare Paddocks on Friday, breeders will have the very rare opportunity to buy into bloodlines cultivated and tended to over many decades, including those hailing from the formidable family of the breed-shaping Miesque and her hugely talented offspring Kingmambo and East Of The Moon.

Most notably, there are the Group 1-winning half-sisters Alpha Centauri (lot 1263) and Alpine Star (1240), offered by Norelands and Kiltinan Castle Stud respectively.

The first-named is a Classic and four-time Group 1-winning daughter of Mastercraftsman who is carrying to Sea The Stars, while her Sea The Moon sibling, winner of the Coronation Stakes, is carrying to champion sire Frankel.

Those two may be the biggest names but there is a lot more under surface, too. One established broodmare among the draft is That Which Is Not (1260), a Listed-winning and Group 2-placed daughter of Elusive Quality and Shiva.

Her first two runners are Irish Derby runner-up and Ballysax Stakes winner Piz Badile and Anglesey Stakes second Yosemite Valley. She has a Frankel yearling colt and a Dubawi colt foal and is back in foal to Frankel.

Stavros Niarchos with the phenomenal Miesque and Freddy Head Credit: SCOOPDYGA - DYGA Didier

Other notable lots include three-year-old Humankind (1104), a filly by Frankel out of Ama, a daughter of Storm Cat and Miesque, along with those hailing from another stalwart of Niarchos breeding in Coup De Folie.

She is the dam of Group 1 winners Machiavellian, Exit To Nowhere and Coup De Genie, the last-named herself an influential mare at paddocks as the producer of Prix Marcel Boussac victress Denebola, as well as Moonlight’s Box, the dam of Arc hero Bago and dual Group 1-winning miler Maxios.

Those descended from her on offer at the sale on Friday include Malicieuse (1262), a Listed-placed Galileo half-sister to Bago and Maxios who has already produced two winners and is in foal to Wootton Bassett, and her daughters Bold As Love (1102), by Deep Impact, and Provocateuse (1238), a three-time winner by Pride Of Dubai in foal to Kingman.

Bago (right): Arc hero hails from the family of Coup De Folie Credit: Scoop Dyga

Goffs' Henry Beeby said: "The draft represents a very rare opportunity to buy into some iconic bloodlines that have been nurtured over half a century by a family of the most knowledgeable and enthusiastic owner-breeders.

"On so many occasions we have marvelled at the ability of the majestic thoroughbreds who have carried the revered dark and light blue silks, with so many of them being names that instantly spring to mind when we reflect on races that have shaped the breed.

"The consistency with which the Niarchos colours have been victorious at the highest level is testament to the skill and passion they have applied to their breeding and racing programmes, and it is a unique privilege to offer the fruits of their labour of love to the world at Goffs."

The sale also features drafts from Godolphin, Moyglare, the Aga Khan Studs, Ballylinch and Baroda Stud, among others. The action gets under way at 10am on both Friday and Saturday, with the catalogue available to peruse here.

Goffs Breeding Stock Sale factfile

Where Goffs Sales Complex, Kildare Paddocks

When Two day-sale begins on Friday, with sessions starting from 10am

Last year's stats From 383 lots offered, 298 lots sold for turnover of €16,508,400, an average of €55,398 and median of €24,000

Notable graduates Many Colours (dam of Mother Earth, sold by Godolphin, bought by Horse France for €50,000); Maria Lee (dam of Poetic Flare, sold by Redmondstown Stud, bought by Cormac McCormack for €65,000); Plying (dam of Alcohol Free, sold by Jossestown Farm, bought by BBA Ireland and Yulong for €825,000); Too Precious (dam of Porta Fortuna, sold by The Castlebridge Consignment, bought by Ana O'Brien for €11,500); Pembina (dam of Meditate, sold by Knocktoran Stud, bought by BBA Ireland for €400,000)

