No hiding place as a trip to Tattersalls Ireland proves a sale of two halves

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Wednesday, June 24

Is there a better way to warm up for a major store auction than watching a dour, goalless game of football? Probably. But that is precisely what I did on the eve of this year’s Derby Sale. Being an England fan, you could say I’m used to it.

Truth be told I’d expected more. From England and the clientele in the hotel bar. I’d thought the game might prompt a bit of friendly – or perhaps not-so-friendly – ribbing from the locals. But they seemed even more subdued than the England team. And that’s saying something.

The closest thing to partisan behaviour I witnessed was the barman hitting the mute button during the English national anthem. “God save our gracious…..click.” Oh well. It’s not like I was about to stand up and join in.