Mistergif bound for Willie Mullins after €190,000 Arqana purchase

Mistergif became the newest member of the all-conquering Willie Mullins stable when bought by the trainer and his agents Pierre Boulard and Harold Kirk for €190,000 at a brief Arqana online pop-up sale on Friday.

Bred by Gestut Zur Kuste, the Zarak gelding had been picked up for just €7,000 as a yearling at Arqana and had begun on the Flat for Sylvain Dehez. He had looked as if jumping was more his forte in a couple of starts, with a fifth on his debut in Listed company last autumn before a very encouraging second in the Prix Ventriloque at Auteuil earlier this month.

Mistergif is from the family of Prix Ganay winner Execute as well as Success Days, the smart middle-distance performer now standing at Kilbarry Lodge Stud.

There was only one other lot on offered during the sale, the Etienne and Gregoire Leenders-trained Joke. However, the recent Auteuil winner was bought back for €120,000.

