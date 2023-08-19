Milton Harris claims €62,000 Western Soldier at BBAG online event

Wiltshire trainer Milton Harris bolstered his squad at Friday's BBAG August Online Sale by picking up the €62,000 top lot Western Soldier.

The Soldier Hollow gelding has been racing for Peter Schiergen in Germany and achieved a Group 3 second over a mile at Dusseldorf in April. Offered by owner-breeder Gestut Park Wiedingen, the five-year-old is full brother to three other black type horses headed by Group 3 Preis der Winterkonigin winner Whispering Angel as well as Listed scorers Winning Spirit and Wangari.

A catalogue of 56 horses were offered through the portal, most of which changed hands for single figure sums. Harris appeared on the docket alongside trainer and agent Christian von der Recke, who also signed for the second top lot alongside Mark Adams, a leading owner in the Harris stable.

They collected the €60,000 Quality Road from the same owner-breeder, a three-year-old colt by Areion who had finished second in a Listed German Derby trial before running down the field in the Classic itself.

