Malaita tops GoffsGo April Sale at £22,000

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Grade 2-winning mare Malaita topped the GoffsGo April Sale on Thursday when selling to Thistletown Stud for £22,000.

Offered by Philip Rowley, the daughter of Malinas won five races during her career, highlighted by victory in a Grade 2 Mares Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham in 2024.

Part-owner David Minton, of the Four Gents syndicate, said: “We are very happy with the sale of Malaita. She was retired from racing recently and it was a lovely way to sell her without having to bring her to a sale, which made things much easier.

“It makes perfect sense to use GoffsGo with the low commission, and most importantly we’re delighted she’s gone to a lovely home in Wexford.”

Other notable sales included Olly Murphy’s five-year-old mare No Tricks At All, who was bought by Patrick Hickey for £18,000. Willie Mullins’ dual winner Fancy Girl and Stuart Coltherd’s Montys Soldier each realised £15,500, selling to Stroud Coleman and the Barry And The Chuckles syndicate respectively.

BBA Ireland was also among the buyers, securing Robert Dore’s two-year-old filly by Starman for £10,500.

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