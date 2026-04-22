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As it happened: £880,000 Mehmas colt headlines Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale as Amo Racing purchase three
Summary
- The Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale is under way, with Anthony Stroud going to £880,000 for Tally-Ho Stud's Mehmas colt.
- A St Mark's Basilica filly out of a Camelot half-sister to Kalpana sells to Hamish Macauley and Henry Dwyer for £205,000.
- Amo Racing purchase three lots, including a £155,000 Starman filly.
- This live blog is exclusive to RP+ Ultimate subscribers. To follow the latest and get updates and instant reaction from our experts, sign up here
- Get in touch at liveblog@racingpost.com
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Summary
- The Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale is under way, with Anthony Stroud going to £880,000 for Tally-Ho Stud's Mehmas colt.
- A St Mark's Basilica filly out of a Camelot half-sister to Kalpana sells to Hamish Macauley and Henry Dwyer for £205,000.
- Amo Racing purchase three lots, including a £155,000 Starman filly.
- This live blog is exclusive to RP+ Ultimate subscribers. To follow the latest and get updates and instant reaction from our experts, sign up here
- Get in touch at liveblog@racingpost.com
Hello and welcome!
The Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale begins todayCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
Hello and a very warm welcome to Racing Post Bloodstock’s live coverage for the Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale.
We’re set fair here in Donny for an exciting day of selling. If you haven’t already, you can read my colleague James Thomas’s preview for the sale which has produced 11 Royal Ascot winners in the last ten years.
I’m always interested to hear everyone’s thoughts so please email in at liveblog@racingpost.com.
As you can see below I've already stocked up on some much-needed coffee!
Coffee to the rescue ahead of a big day of selling at Doncaster
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