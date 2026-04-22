Hello and welcome!

The Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale begins today Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Hello and a very warm welcome to Racing Post Bloodstock’s live coverage for the Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale.

We’re set fair here in Donny for an exciting day of selling. If you haven’t already, you can read my colleague James Thomas’s preview for the sale which has produced 11 Royal Ascot winners in the last ten years.

I’m always interested to hear everyone’s thoughts so please email in at liveblog@racingpost.com.

As you can see below I've already stocked up on some much-needed coffee!