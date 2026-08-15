Siyouni steps in

Baaeed surveys the scene from his box at Beech House Stud

Talking of Baaeed...

Shadwell's champion gained his first winner when Cheveley Park Stud homebred Coaxed struck on her debut at Kempton on Wednesday evening.

Baaeed didn't race at two and he will have covered plenty of classically bred mares at Beech House Stud, so his two-year-olds of this year will not have been expected to be unduly early.

The son of Sea The Stars hails from an outstanding family which improves with time and I'd expect similar with most of his progeny.

The racing and breeding industry need stallions with the pedigree and racing profile of Baaeed, so I for one will be cheering on his progeny as they continue to hit the track.

Baaeed has five lots set to represent him at Arqana this weekend, among them The Channel Consignment's half-brother to US Grade 3 scorer Guildsman (lot 304 ). The close family includes another champion in Almanzor.