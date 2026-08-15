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Arqana day one: Godolphin flex muscles with huge €1.25 million purchase of Justify colt
Summary
- Hello and welcome to the live blog for the Arqana August Yearling Sale
- Trade is under way in Deauville, France, with around 80 lots set to sell in the opening session
- Anthony Stroud goes to €1.25 million for Fairway Consignment's Justify colt.
- Ross Doyle followed suit with the purchase of Baroda Stud's Wootton Bassett colt at €800,000
- The first lot, Ballylinch Stud's well-related Lope De Vega filly, tops proceedings so far, selling to Hugo Merry and Ben Gowans for €420,000
- Shadwell features among the buyers already, buying Ballylinch's Baaeed colt for €210,000
- First-crop yearling sires set to star over the next few days include Ace Impact, Chaldean, Little Big Bear, Mishriff, Modern Games, Mostahdaf, Native Trail, Paddington, Triple Time and Vadeni
- Please email in thoughts and questions at liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- Hello and welcome to the live blog for the Arqana August Yearling Sale
- Trade is under way in Deauville, France, with around 80 lots set to sell in the opening session
- Anthony Stroud goes to €1.25 million for Fairway Consignment's Justify colt.
- Ross Doyle followed suit with the purchase of Baroda Stud's Wootton Bassett colt at €800,000
- The first lot, Ballylinch Stud's well-related Lope De Vega filly, tops proceedings so far, selling to Hugo Merry and Ben Gowans for €420,000
- Shadwell features among the buyers already, buying Ballylinch's Baaeed colt for €210,000
- First-crop yearling sires set to star over the next few days include Ace Impact, Chaldean, Little Big Bear, Mishriff, Modern Games, Mostahdaf, Native Trail, Paddington, Triple Time and Vadeni
- Please email in thoughts and questions at liveblog@racingpost.com
Siyouni steps in
Siyouni and Arqana go hand in hand like strawberries and cream at Wimbledon.
Ecurie des Monceaux's filly by the brilliant sire went through the ring just now, selling to Meridian International for €550,000.
The bay is a sister to the Group-placed Lord Clover, while their dam is a Group-winning Frankel half-sister to dual French Classic hero and fellow leading sire Lope De Vega.
What €1.25 million can buy...
Racing Post Bloodstock caught the seven-figure sale of Fairway Consignment's Justify colt to Godolphin.
With the biggest and best-bred crops of the US Triple Crown winner set to come on tap, it looks set to be a massive few years for the son of Scat Daddy.
Baaeed off the mark
Talking of Baaeed...
Shadwell's champion gained his first winner when Cheveley Park Stud homebred Coaxed struck on her debut at Kempton on Wednesday evening.
Baaeed didn't race at two and he will have covered plenty of classically bred mares at Beech House Stud, so his two-year-olds of this year will not have been expected to be unduly early.
The son of Sea The Stars hails from an outstanding family which improves with time and I'd expect similar with most of his progeny.
The racing and breeding industry need stallions with the pedigree and racing profile of Baaeed, so I for one will be cheering on his progeny as they continue to hit the track.
Baaeed has five lots set to represent him at Arqana this weekend, among them The Channel Consignment's half-brother to US Grade 3 scorer Guildsman (lot 304). The close family includes another champion in Almanzor.
Godolphin in on the action
Godolphin have been confirmed as the buyer of the Justify colt.
Sheikh Mohammed's operation has been in force this week, with Anthony Stroud and Charlie Appleby among the leading figures viewing horses.
The current top lot was followed into the ring by Baroda Stud's Wootton Bassett colt who sold to Ross Doyle for €800,000.
The handsome yearling is out of the Group-winning Irish Oaks-placed Giant's Causeway mare Just Pretending.
The first millionaire!
We have a new top lot, folks!
Fairway Consignment's Justify colt out of the stakes-winning Fastnet Rock mare Joie De Soir creates fireworks when selling to Anthony Stroud for €1.25 million.
Here. We. Go.
Shadwell steps in
Shadwell features on the buyers' list already, going to €210,000 for Ballylinch Stud's colt by Baaeed.
The operation will of course be keen to support their champion, but the yearling has the page and looks to go with his sire power.
The bay is out of a Lope De Vega three-parts sister to champion juvenile filly Lumiere and from the further family of American champion Outstandingly.
New challenge for unbeaten Ace Impact
"He's a very good-looking horse himself, he's got plenty of strength, and I find the yearlings have a lot of substance and strength."
I spoke to Haras de Beaumont's Mathieu Alex about the first yearlings by unbeaten Arc and Prix du Jockey Club hero Ace Impact.
The young sire has a number of well-credentialled youngsters going through the ring over the next three days and anticipation is already high for what is a big week for the son of Cracksman.
Ace Impact was one of the most exciting prospects to retire to stud in Europe in 2024, and he duly received strong support from the off.
Trade so far
Trade has got off to a fair start, although it probably just lacks that explosiveness. I'd say it's to be expected, with many of the pre-sale highlights selling in the final two sessions.
What have you made of the sale at this very early stage? Don't forget to email in at @liveblog@racingpost.com.
'We're the extraterrestrials'
“We’re the only French farm selling at this elite sale who come from outside Normandy, and for a few years now we’ve been the ‘extraterrestrials’."
My colleague Scott Burton produced a superb Good Morning Bloodstock on Friday. He spoke to Thierry Dalla Longa of Haras de Saint Vincent about consigning against the Normandy big guns - and the south-west operation is going great guns.
The team's Wootton Bassett colt (lot 169) received a very timely update when his Sea The Stars half-brother Quest For Stars made it three from three with victory in the Listed Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury on Wednesday.
Trainers at the ready
George Boughey may have lost his brilliant Bow Echo to retirement earlier this week, but the leading trainer was spotted out and about searching for his next champion.
He was not the only familiar name on the ground, other top names including Charlie Appleby, Joseph O'Brien and Roger Varian among others.
Heavyweight industry names present include MV Magnier and Anthony Stroud.
'He walks like a god'
"He’s got everything going for him and we feel very lucky to have such a yearling to present. We’re very grateful to Mr Dubois for his trust with us in this."
Leading consignor Coulonces sends an 18-strong draft to Arqana this weekend, headed by a brother to Prix de Diane winner Sparkling Plenty.
I caught up with Anna and Moa Sundstrom recently about their power-packed team and you can read more about it and the Kingman colt here.
First-lot buyer
Hugo Merry and Ben Gowans signed for the first lot, the well-related Lope De Vega filly from the family of Red Rocks and Time For Sandals.
There has been plenty of footfall from prospective buyers all around the world. America, Japan, you name it!
What a start
Ballylinch Stud's filly by its flagship sire Lope De Vega fetches €420,000. I'll confirm the buyer as soon as I can.
The bay is a half-sister to two stakes winners and out of a Fastnet Rock half-sister to Breeders' Cup Turf winner Red Rocks.
It is absolutely packed here...
Only a few moments away!
The public are lining up to get into the Arqana sales ring - and there's usually an excellent crowd to witness the sales-ring fireworks.
Let's blooming go, as they say!
Superb Ballylinch stats
"One in four has become a stakes winner of the ones we've offered; one in three gets black type; and almost 10 per cent, three of them we've sold, are Group 1 winners."
I went to speak to Eoin Fives of Ballylinch Stud yesterday afternoon for a catch-up on their draft.
Having sold this year's dual Group 1-winning Blue Bolt at the 2023 auction, the Kilkenny stud will have a spring in its step heading into today's sale. They have good reason with some super stats...Here we go:
From just 32 horses offered at Arqana August between 2020 and 2024 there have been three Group 1 winners, eight stakes winners and 11 black-type performers. Besides Blue Bolt, the other top-level winners are Place Du Carrousel and Expensive Queen.
Ballylinch offers seven yearlings over the course of the weekend, including those by its flagship sires Lope De Vega and New Bay, as well as a colt by Baaeed (31) from the family of champion juvenile filly Lumiere.
It will also offer a Dark Angel colt out of Oaks heroine Qualify (130), the dam of last year's Prix Niel winner and Prix du Jockey Club runner-up Cualificar.
Will one of these become another Group 1-winning graduate for Ballylinch?
The word is that the very first lot into the ring, Ballylinch's Lope De Vega filly out of Fairy Dancer, has been impressing all the right judges...
Hello and welcome!
Hello all and welcome to our live blog for the Arqana August Yearling Sale!
We're set fair for a fantastic three days of action in Deauville, truly one of the most glamorous settings for selling yearlings. Luckily the temperature has gone down from the 35 degrees team Racing Post Bloodstock were welcomed to on Thursday afternoon...
We can expect frenetic bidding throughout, with siblings to Diamond Necklace, and Sparkling Plenty among the highlights of the sumptuous catalogue.
You can read James Thomas's preview here, in which our sales editor speaks to some big names, including Henri Bozo, ahead of a crucial few days of trade.
As ever, please send in your thoughts to liveblog@racingpost.com.
It's a cooler day here in the seaside town and hopefully we can get proceedings off to a flyer.
Leading Arqana graduates
The Arqana August Yearling Sale has a rich roll of honour and two of this year's superstars were bought at the Deauville event in 2024.
Constitution River was consigned by Haras du Cadran on behalf of breeder Gerard Laboureau and he sold to MV Magnier for €400,000 in what now looks a pretty reasonable sum.
Obviously, €400,000 is a gigantic sum to most people, but this colt has earned that sum back and more with victories in the Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse this year. That's not even beginning to discuss his value as a stallion for Coolmore.
Coolmore also sourced Diamond Necklace, the unbeaten daughter of St Mark's Basilica and blue hen Prudenzia, at a sale-topping €1.7m at the very same sale.
The half-sister to Irish Oaks winner Chicquita and Australian Group 1 winner Magic Wand has won all six of her starts, headed by Group 1 wins in the French 1,000 Guineas, French Oaks and Nassau Stakes this year.
Her Siyouni three-parts brother sells tomorrow as lot 128.
They are not the only Group 1 stars to grace the August Sale catalogue, with this year's Jebel Hatta winner Opera Ballo and 2025 Breeders' Cup winner Balantina also featuring.
Another graduate who has blossomed to top-level success this term is Blue Bolt, a winner of the Falmouth Stakes and Prix Rothschild this campaign. She was bought by Juddmonte for €400,000 at the 2023 sale from Ballylinch Stud.