'Incredible' Keeneland sale ends with world record smashed as total sales reach $531.5 million

Keeneland's September Yearling Sale wrapped up on Saturday with the largest aggregate ever realised at a worldwide thoroughbred auction.

Over 12 sessions, the sale rewrote records by turning over 3,070 horses for a total of $531.5 million. This included 56 yearlings bringing seven figures, besting the previous record of 40 set in 2005 and led by a $3.3 million Gun Runner colt purchased by MV Magnier, Peter Brant’s White Birch Farm and Ron Winchell’s Winchell Thoroughbreds.

The $510,544,900 of through-the-ring sales was 24 per cent higher than last year’s $411,749,500. The combined total, including private sales afterwards, tops the previous record gross of nearly $428m from 2024.

"What an incredible September Sale,” Keeneland president and CEO Shannon Arvin said. "We definitely had reasons to be optimistic going in, but the strength of the results day after day exceeded even our highest expectations.

"From start to finish, the energy on the grounds never waned. Buyers from around the world were here in force, the sales pavilion was vibrant and the sense of community and excitement was palpable. You could feel that energy.

"It cannot be overstated that the success of this sale is a direct result of the loyalty of the breeders, sellers, consignors and buyers who return to Keeneland year after year and place their horses and their trust with us. We're so grateful to everyone who helped make this the highest-grossing thoroughbred sale in history."

Tony Lacy and Shannon Arvin of Keeneland were delighted by the results Credit: Keeneland photo

For the fifth year in a row, a record cumulative average of $175,807 was established. The average increased 17 per cent over last year’s previous record $150,548. The median of $80,000 rose 14 per cent over last year’s previous record $70,000.

Further analysis by Keeneland showed that 18 buyers spent $5m or more, compared to 14 last year and that 120 buyers spent $1m or more, compared to 96. Buyers represented 33 countries with participation from across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

"Keeneland has long been a destination for international buyers, and we work hard year-round to build relationships and attract buyers from all over the world,” Keeneland vice-president of Sales Tony Lacy said.

"This is a sale where you can find an American Classic winner or a European Classic winner, like [2,000 Guineas scorer] Ruling Court. We had incredible interest from European buyers, a wide array of Japanese participants and so many more.

"The results of this sale reflect a shared achievement for the industry and a powerful source of optimism for the future of racing and breeding."

Mike Repole’s Repole Stable was leading buyer, acquiring 33 horses for $14,155,000. Following Repole on the list of leading buyers by total purchases were Donato Lanni for SF Racing/Starlight/Madaket; Case Clay Thoroughbred Management; Spendthrift Farm; CHC Inc, Maverick Racing and Go First Racing; MWG; Belladonna Racing, West Point Thoroughbreds and Woodford Racing; AMO Racing; MV Magnier and White Birch Farm; and Bradley Thoroughbreds.

Keeneland's keynote sale has been staged for the last two weeks Credit: Keeneland Photo

Taylor Made Sales Agency was the leading consignor at the September Sale for the 26th year since 1988, selling 333 yearlings for an all-time consignor record of $68,515,000.

The consignment was topped by a Gun Runner colt purchased by Wesley Ward for $2.2 million.

"It’s been a fantastic sale," Taylor Made’s Mark Taylor said. "I was optimistic it was going to be a good sale, but I didn’t foresee it being this good. Last year we had an incredible sale, and this year we’re up almost 30 per cent over last year. I attribute it to, first and foremost: We have really good customers that give us really good horses. The September Sale is the hub of the entire industry. It’s very important for breeders."

Clearsky Farms led consignors by average with six yearlings averaging $604,167, boosted by a $1.6 million Flightline colt purchased by Douglas Scharbauer.

"We’ve been delighted with this year’s result,” Clearsky’s Bernard Cleary said. “Keeneland September is breeders’ bread and butter, and there is great demand for horses. The results speak for themselves. We had a good group of physicals by the right sires. Purse money is strong, and the bonus depreciation helps.

"Obviously, you need the horses and to be placed in the right spot. I give the Keeneland team a lot of credit because they’ve really upped their game in recent years, and it’s paying off."

Not This Time was the September Sale’s leading sire by total sales. Fifty-five yearlings by the stallion sold for $38.58m.

During Saturday’s final session, Keeneland sold 230 yearlings for $3,600,200, up 35 per cent from last year, with the average of $15,653 being 19 per cent up, while the median dipped 10 per cent from $10,000 to $9,000.

Read next:

'If you sit at home you ain't going to get it' - Dylan Cunha's Keeneland visit worthwhile with new recruit heading to Newmarket

'In two years he's won every colts' Classic' - Jamie Insole justifies first Keeneland adventure with timely purchase