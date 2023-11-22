Jigme team strike for record-breaking €265,000 colt amid bidding frenzy for yearlings by Doctor Dino

Arguably the biggest story in French jump racing and breeding in 2023 has been the near-perfect campaign of champion three-year-old hurdler Jigme, who was identified as a stallion prospect at an early stage and has repaid the faith shown in him by a group of people determined to stand him at stud in France.

He will do just that at Haras du Hoguenet from 2024 and, having pulled off the trick once, many of the same people were behind the spectacular purchase of a Doctor Dino yearling colt (lot 684) on day three of the Arqana Autumn Sale.

The colt was the highlight of another stellar session for Haras du Mesnil's enormously influential stallion, as Doctor Dino accounted for eight of the 18 yearlings to make €50,000 or above, while a total of 11 of his sons and daughters sold for a cumulative €974,000, or 29 per cent of the day's turnover.

Bred and raised by the Garcon family at the Haras de l'Hotellerie – also the nursery where Jigme was raised on behalf of Yeguada Centurion – the colt was secured for €265,000 by agent Frederic Sauque, who stood in the passage to the left of the rostrum with Marc Bridoux, another core member of the Jigme ownership team.

"It's a lot of money for a jumping horse but we're working with the same team as with Jigme," said Sauque, who confirmed the training arrangements will also be repeated.

"We got lucky and he's going to Marcel Rolland, while he also comes from the same farm. We had so much fun with the Haras de l'Hotellerie. They bred and owned the horse and believe in him, so they'll stay in the partnership with us."

Sauque added: "When you buy a horse as a yearling you never know if they're good or bad."

Doctor Dino has towered over the trade this week and his latest sale-topper is out of the Samum mare Jane, the dam of three black-type performers, including the talented Thyme White and the very promising Meatloaf, runner-up in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham on New Year's Day and who recently made a winning start to his hurdling career.

'Dai wanted the Galiway to be speaking Welsh tomorrow'

The Highflyer team have been hard at work on the sales grounds this week and, with both Dai Walters and Sam Thomas present, there was determination to land a couple of decent-sized catches.

Patience was rewarded with two beautifully bred individuals late in the session, headlined by a son of Galiway and the multiple Group-placed Mastercraftsman mare Mambomiss (lot 713), sold by the Channel Consignment on behalf of Haras de Mandore.

There was stiff competition from a bidder in the restaurant but, with Walters indicating each raise himself, €150,000 ensured the colt will be heading back to South Wales, eventually to be trained by Thomas.

"Galiway is a proper stallion who has done brilliantly on the Flat from relatively low-priced coverings, and he's done well over jumps with Vauban and Gala Marceau," said Anthony Bromley. "He's been a sought-after stallion all sales season and I've been trying to get some at the Flat sales.

"He was the only Galiway colt here and we liked him; he has size and scope and is a good mover who vetted well."

Bromley added: "We had to pay quite a lot of money for him but it's been strong trade today. It's a good market and the ones you want, you have to pay for.

"Dai's happy, he's got the ones we wanted over the two days in terms of three yearlings and a two-year-old. He said he wanted the Galiway to be speaking Welsh tomorrow."

Walters' colours will also be carried by Son Excellence, Haras de Montaigu's homebred son of Doctor Dino and the Literato mare Lettre De Chateau (lot 704), who is a sister to Listed winner Rock Joyeux and Italian Graded chaser Don't Dream and from the family of Bobby's Kitten and Argentine champion Sixties Song.

"We tried very hard to get the chestnut Doctor Dino who topped the sale and so we're pleased to get this one by the sire of the moment," said Bromley after the hammer fell at €84,000.

"He's a different type and is from more of a Flat pedigree, but he looks racy and we liked him a lot."

High-priced pair by No Risk At All both set to stay in France

No Risk At All continues to be keenly sought by buyers in France and abroad and a well-related colt (lot 707) out of Lofte Place – the full-sister to smart chaser Hinterland – made a big impression late in the day, selling to trainer-turned-agent Thomas Maudet.

By Poliglote, Lofte Place has already produced Listed winners Thrilling and Placenet, while their Doctor Dino sibling Doctor Kildare was sold to Highflyer here two years ago for €170,000.

"I'm very happy to have got hold of a magnificent colt by No Risk At All who is a very good mover," said Maudet. "I followed him when he was at Haras des Sablonnets and I think we've paid a fair price. He'll stay in France"

The Montaigu-based sire was also responsible for a €140,000 lot bought in partnership by Karwin Farm – whose stallion roster includes Van Beethoven and Japanese import Keiai Nautique – and Trotting Bloodstock.

Bred by Haras de Sainte Gauburge and another notable sale for Hotellerie, the colt (lot 722) is out of the winning Coastal Path mare Molly Has, a half-sister to Haras du Hoguenet's stallion Moises Has

Florent Fonteyne of Trotting Bloodstock said: “He’s a very good colt and we’ll look at putting together a partnership, with the view that he could be a stallion down the line. He has the pedigree to be one. Karwin Farm and Jerome Delaunay will also be involved. He’s a great-looking colt who has been raised very well by Haras de l’Hotellerie and we had to fight for him."

Fonteyne conceded that the partners had stretched to make sure they got their way.

He said: "We began with the idea that €100,000 would be the limit, but when you see Guy Petit bidding opposite it gives you confidence you’re not wrong about a horse. The task of making him a stallion is not an easy one but you have to try these things.”

In the steps of Theleme: Gordon family go in search of the next Cambaceres winner

Theleme is set to bring a flavour of both south-west France and Yorkshire when he contests the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, given he is trained by Arnaud Chaille-Chaille in Royan for the family of the late Jim Gordon, which now races under the JDG Bloodstock banner.

Theleme began his Grade 1-winning in France's three-year-old championship hurdle, the Prix Cambaceres, while Chaille-Chaille also sent out Bonito Du Berlais to score in the same race for Gordon in 2014.

Standing with JDG Bloodstock adviser Bertrand Le Metayer, it was agent Joffret Huet who signed at €120,000 for Haras d'Haspel's colt by Doctor Dino out of a Martaline half-sister to Ma Beaute (lot 706).

Huet said: “He’s very well-balanced and moves beautifully. The idea is to try and turn him into a horse for the Prix Cambaceres and he’ll be trained by Arnaud Chaille-Chaille. I’m pleased to say he’s the first horse I’ve bought with JDG Bloodstock."

Saint Des Saints colt secured as a long-term stallion prospect

The idea of racing horses as entires to build their profile as jumps stallions is nothing new, and Jigme is just the latest in a recent wave of prominent Auteuil performers to be retired to stud, while there are plenty of forward-looking breeders attempting to identify the right kind of colts to campaign that way from an early age.

That was the logic which drove Paul Basquin of Haras du Saubouas to give €110,000 for a son of Saint Des Saints brought to market by Haras de Grandcamp (lot 689).

Basquin said: “He is a magnificent colt by Saint Des Saints, bred on the same cross with King’s Theatre as Goliath Du Berlais and Saint Donats.

"He has been bought by a syndicate of breeders including Haras d’Etreham’s Nicolas de Chambure and Monsieur [Sofiane] Benaroussi. We are delighted to partner with him in pursuing a first venture into a stallion prospect. The colt will come back to Haras du Saubouas and we will decide later on who will train him.”

Impeccably bred Doctor Dino filly the latest gem to join burgeoning Benaroussi string

Swiss-based Sofiane Benaroussi has become a major player in searching for both racing and breeding stock over the last couple of years and it is his emerald green colours that will hopefully be carried by a daughter of Doctor Dino and the King's Best mare Crystal Reef (lot 625), who has already produced a pair of stakes performers on the Flat and is now enjoying an Indian Summer to her breeding career in the jumping sphere.

Hailing from a deep Juddmonte family, Crystal Reef is a sibling a trio of influential jumping stallions in Reefscape, Coastal Path and the mighty Martaline. Meanwhile, Wemyss Bight, New Bay, Oasis Dream and Kingman all appear under her granddam Bahamian.

Al Shaqab acquired Crystal Reef at Tattersalls in December 2012 and bred Grade 2-winner Doha Dream – who now stands at Haras du Hoguenet – and a Grade 2 chase-winner in Matfog.

It was the latter result that probably influenced her sale to Chauvigny Global Equine in this ring last year, and the €102,000 sale of her yearling will have made a pleasing dent in the €200,000 paid on behalf of the Autre Crystal Reef Syndicate.

Jerome Glandais secured the top lot on day two – also a filly yearling by Doctor Dino – for €110,000, and he had the final say again, bidding from outside the ring.

Glandais said: "The page is there and it was obvious after yesterday that we would have a look at this filly. She is a different type [to the Doctor Dino we bought yesterday]. The family speaks for itself and we were happy to get her for that kind of price.

"I was a bit worried after yesterday that she would make at least the same or even more. Even though it’s a bit of money, we are happy enough."

Grey Gatsby colt tugs at the heartstrings for top buying team

Glandais wasted little time in striking for a second time, signing for the very next lot, a half-brother to Prix Cambaceres winner St Donats by The Grey Gatsby (lot 626).

While Glandais and Benaroussi have emphasised purchases with a view to their long-term breeding ambitions, Haras de Maulepaire's colt will have to earn his crust solely on the track.

While St Donats has already provided his King's Theatre dam Cue To Cue with a major calling card, Glandais is also expecting good things from the colt's three-year-old full-brother, Colwinstown, who was fourth on his debut at Auteuil for trainer Hugo Merienne.

"It’s unusual [for us] maybe but I loved the horse," said Glandais. "He is an amazing mover, when you see him trotting, you wouldn’t think he’s that big.

"And there will be updates because of the full-brother. He’s a bit of a gamble but I loved the horse, I loved his model."

Big rise in turnover despite smaller selection

Turnover rose by more than €650,000 compared to the same day last year, with 89 yearlings sold from 115 offered at a clip of 77.39 per cent, with a corresponding leap in both the average and median.

The two sessions of jumps-bred yearlings combined for a 34 per cent rise in average price to €34,856, with turnover up by 23 per cent.

The three days of the Autumn Sale witnessed 343 horses change hands for €12,499,000. The week is rounded off on Thursday will a single session devoted to jumps-bred breeding stock. Selling starts at 11am local time (10am GMT).

