‘It’s once in a lifetime stuff’ - Sea The Stars colt supplies small breeders with an emotional payday at €310,000

There was plenty of emotion in the air after Carrick Hill Stud sold its Sea The Stars colt to Ross Doyle for €310,000 at the Goffs November Foal Sale on Wednesday, with breeders Aaron Langan and Jer Hickey describing the transaction as “once in a lifetime stuff”.

The friends met while working at Derrinstown Stud and bought their first mare, this colt’s dam Celeste De La Mer, in early 2017. The placed daughter of Zoffany is a sibling to the Listed winners Cape Magic and Portage, as well as Derby runner-up Mojo Star, who is closely related to the six-figure colt also being by Sea The Stars.

Celeste De La Mer has done her bit to enhance the page since her purchase as she has bred two winners in Maritime Wings, a son of Gleneagles who finished runner-up to Point Lonsdale in the Group 2 Futurity Stakes, and the hardy Tio Mio.

“We had a lot of interest and people were telling us he was one of the best foals in the sale,” said Langan. “As lovely as it is to hear it, you don’t quite believe it because you can’t let yourself. We could have come in this morning, he could have been cast in the box and we’d be bringing him home.”

Carrick Hill Stud's Sea The Stars colt was a dream result when he made €310,000

Taking up the tale of how they came to breed the six-figure youngster, Langan continued: “Myself and Jer bought the mare here in February 2017 for €19,000. She’s just been phenomenal for us. She produces cracking foals and throws to the stallion every time. She’s given us some great days and we couldn’t ask for any more.

"We’re very lucky to have people like Pat Downes [the Aga Khan’s Irish stud manager] helping us out when we go looking for these covers. We really appreciate it.”

Hickey added: “We bought the mare on spec. She had a great pedigree and a lovely walk, she’s just a bit small and doesn’t have a perfect hind leg, which is why we were able to afford her.

"People have been very good to us with foal shares down the years, Kildangan and Coolmore, we’re very lucky. The pedigree has got us into some good stallions and that’s helped get us here today. It’s once in a lifetime stuff.”

The pair were quick to express their heartfelt gratitude for the help they have received along the way, with the late Christy Swords and Mark Lawless singled out as being particularly influential in getting their operation up and running.

Having posed for an album’s worth of family photos with the Sea The Stars colt, the breeders went on to explain that the result meant so much because their investment in their horses goes way beyond the financials.

“We both work full-time and we have young families and mortgages to pay,” said Langan, who was joined by his partner Gemma Downey and their son Oisin.

“Our families make a lot of sacrifices because we give up so much of our time to do these things. We’re not the one making the sacrifice because we love doing it, but they make the sacrifice for us.”

Hickey, who was joined by his wife Aoife and daughter Méabh, added: “The first thing my baby says when she wakes up every morning is, ‘Daddy’s gone horses!’ – so she knows the drill at this stage. It’s a big sacrifice for our wives especially.”

Celeste De La Mer could yet do her owners another good turn as they reported the mare is safely in foal to sire of the moment Blue Point.

Doyle was effusive in his praise for the colt, saying: “He’s an outstanding individual by one of the best sires we’ve seen for a long time. The dam has done her job and there’s signs of toughness in the family too. It goes back to Mojo Star, who we bought as a yearling.

“I thought he was a bit unique as a physical. He’s a wonderful mover and seemed to have a great temperament every time I went down to see him. I haven’t seen a foal fill the box with their presence the way he did in a long time. He was brilliantly produced by his breeders.”

He added: “He was bought for an established client and all options are open. The client trades and races so we’ll see how he progresses and make a decision next year.”

