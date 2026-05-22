‘It’s like an out of body experience!’ - dream breeze-up debut as first-time consignor’s shrewdly bought filly brings €175,000

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Christine O’Donnell struck sales ring gold with her very first venture into the breeze-up market when a well-related Bayside Boy filly went from €20,000 yearling to €175,000 two-year-old at Tattersalls Ireland on Friday morning.

BBA Ireland’s Michael Donohoe and Anthony Stroud played their part in driving the price into six-figure territory, but the winning bid was struck on behalf of Rabbah Bloodstock by Newmarket-based trainer James Tate.

The result was a real family affair as the filly was sold under the Bramblestown banner, the Gowran-based operation headed up by O’Donnell’s parents Miriam and Kevin, while her partner John Bourke was responsible for the shrewd bit of pinhooking that unearthed the youngster at Goffs last October.

“I’m not usually this emotional, I sell horses all the time!” said O'Donnell. “It’s just surreal. It’s all been extremely straightforward, since the moment we got her she’s just been a dream. This is my first ever breezer, my darling better half picked her out in Book 2 of the Orby!

“I just so happened to go into the wind test and saw her gallop and said ‘I have to have some of this filly’ so I bought half with my mum. I’ve prepped her for the sale. I rode her in most of her pieces of work, John did a few bits too, and Pierce Gallagher got up on her once too. He’s done a great job.”

The €175,000 Bayside Boy filly breezes under Pierce Gallagher Credit: www.healyracing.ie

Expanding on what prompted a move into the breeze-up sector, O'Donnell said: “I mainly produce event horses. I’ve evented up to four star level, been to a couple of world championships; I love that and have a lot of lovely horses at home. Something just drew me into breezing and it’s a similar system to what I do currently. I tried to put a lot of the eventing grounding into practice with the breeze-up filly. It’s been very satisfying and enjoyable.”

Reflecting on watching the bidding unfold, O’Donnell said: “It’s kind of like an out of body experience really! You can just sit back and let it happen. She hasn’t been put back in her stable all week. She’s been super busy but so well behaved, she’s got a great attitude. If they were all this easy we’d do it all the time but I think she’s just a special filly.”

Not only did the filly put in an eye-catching pre-sale workout, she also possesses a page rich in black type. Her nine winning siblings are headed by Group 3 scorers Brown Sugar and Burnt Sugar, while her three-year-old half-brother Westport is unbeaten in three starts for George Boughey.

Moreover, her sire, Ballylinch Stud’s Bayside Boy, could hardly have made a brighter start to his second career, with six winners from just ten runners. While breeze-up buyers have cottoned onto Bayside Boy, Bourke explained the son of New Bay was not quite so in vogue during last year’s yearling sales.

“She took a bit of imagination,” he said. “We’ve had a bit of luck, especially with Miriam, buying from Ballylinch and John O’Connor, who are obviously unbelievable breeders. They’re among the best in the world. She was a May 1 foal but she had that same action from day one. Yes, she was small and a bit light of bone, but she had a massive hip and had the action. She seemed to have the attitude to go with it.

Miriam O'Donnell, James Tate and John Bourke in the Fairyhouse ring Credit: www.healyracing.ie

“If you went back to last year, no pinhooker had really honed in on Bayside Boy and there were probably sexier stallions, especially for breezing. That’s part of the reason we got her so cheap. The stars aligned as the sire looks extremely exciting, the pedigree got the update with Westport, so thanks to George Boughey for that.”

Although Bourke’s name was on the docket at the yearling sales, he revealed he was no longer among the ownership behind the filly.

“There was nearly a holy war at the start as I was in, then I was out, then I was back in again,” he said. “Eventually I was out again, so the women won that battle!”

He added: “In fairness to Miriam and Christine they’ve done an unbelievable job with her. In the last few years Miriam has sold Tamam Desert, and she’s running in a Group 3 [Bronte Cup at York] on Saturday, and last year they had Lady Irene, who we bought in Book 2 for 6,000gns. She made €54,000 here last year and she’s nearly favourite for the Swedish Oaks. The O’Donnells’ record speaks for itself, they’re fantastic at what they do, and this has been a lucky place for them.”

The Fairyhouse breeze-up sale has also been a happy hunting ground for owner Jaber Abdullah, and Tate revealed the filly had been sourced on his behalf.

“I had to be determined, I had to pay plenty,” he said. “She’s for Jaber Abdullah, who’s had a lot of luck here. He was very keen to get her. She’s got a lovely pedigree and hopefully there’ll be more updates to come from Westport this year. He’s very smart and she looks smart in her own right.

“Obviously you’re watching all the runners from these new stallions, but Bayside Boy has certainly started well so that was a plus. If he hadn’t had a winner I’m sure she wouldn’t have made that money.”

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