'It’s great when all the main players turn up' - Sheikh Mohammed present as Godolphin land €1.25 million Dubawi colt

Sheikh Mohammed was among those in attendance as the European yearling sales season began in Deauville on Friday, and his presence was marked by Godolphin going to €1,250,000 for just the 19th lot into the Arqana ring.

The yearling in Godolphin’s crosshairs was the Dubawi colt out of Pretty Spirit offered by leading consignor Ecurie des Monceaux. The dam is a winning three-parts sister to three-time Group 1 scorer Persian King.

The sheikh, who was not the only racing supremo in attendance, appeared at the door of his ringside office shortly after the hammer fell but no comment was offered by his team as the entourage swiftly exited the packed ring.

France Galop lists the seven-figure colt as being bred in partnership between Monceaux, Langlais Bloodstock, who signed for Pretty Spirit at €150,000 at the 2018 Arqana Breeding Stock Sale, Beauregard Bloodstock and David Redvers.

Just a few lots earlier Godolphin had signed for the Dubawi colt out of Pollara, after which the operation’s Anthony Stroud confirmed Sheikh Mohammed’s presence, saying: “He’s here and I always think it’s great when he appears.

“He’s an extremely busy man, he’s got a lot going on, so for him to appear, as well as John Magnier and other principals, it’s only a good thing for the whole horse world. It’s great when all the main players turn up.”

Expanding on what appealed about the colt out of Pollara, Stroud said: “He’s a really nice horse by a stallion who stands at Dalham Hall Stud and really speaks for himself as a champion sire. He’s had a lot of success. We’re very pleased to be able to acquire him from Monceaux, who have had countless Group 1 winners.”

The colt is the second foal out of Pollara, winner of the Group 3 Prix de Royaumont before her transfer to the United States. Upon her retirement from racing the daughter of Camelot was covered by War Front and began making her way back to France when she was signed for by Arthur Hoyeau at $975,000 at the Keeneland November Sale in 2020.

Ecurie des Monceaux's Dubawi colt out of Pollara is knocked down to Godolphin for €550,000 Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

The result of that initial mating was the War Front colt Palazzo, who was sent into training with Christopher Head after bringing the hammer down at €240,000 at last year’s August Sale. The two-year-old opened his account at the second time of asking at Chantilly.

Pollara is a sibling to the stakes-winning Stormina, who in turn bred the Wertheimers’ Prix Marcel Boussac and Prix Saint-Alary winner Silasol. Dubawi has already worked with this family before as Silasol’s offspring include the Group 3 Prix du Lys runner-up Silawi, a son of Darley’s champion sire.

Further back it is the family of Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Solemia. Pollara produced a filly by Siyouni earlier this year.

The Dubawi over Camelot nick has yielded two winners from as many runners, most notably Never Ending Story who struck in the Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes and the ‘Priory Belle’ 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes, as well as finishing second to Blue Rose Cen in the Prix de Diane.

