‘It’s good to see young breeders having a good result’ - 125,000gns Showcasing filly caps rollercoaster December Foal Sale finale

A rollercoaster renewal of the Tattersalls December Foal Sale concluded on Saturday evening with a set of figures that, while solid in a broader historical context, further underlined the correction taking place in the European bloodstock market.

Last year’s edition set an extremely high bar and the aggregate, average and median duly fell behind 2022’s record-breaking levels. A ten per cent smaller offering was always likely to impact turnover and spending over the four sessions fell by 15 per cent to 29,842,900gns.

A record 29 foals sold for 200,000gns or more to help shore up the average at 44,610gns, which was down six per cent year-on-year. The median was down by a more pronounced 19 per cent at 21,000gns, having been 26,000gns 12 months ago. The four-day event saw 888 foals offered and 669 sold for a clearance rate of 75 per cent.

Trade proved particularly challenging at the lower levels, as witnessed on the first of the four days, but business steadily intensified through to Friday’s penultimate session, which was capped by the most expensive foal sold in Europe or North America this year. The St Mark’s Basilica filly out of Oaks heroine Talent went the way of Newsells Park Stud at 575,000gns.

Saturday’s concluding session proved rather more routine, with Ciaran ‘Flash’ Conroy of Glenvale Stud securing the day’s sole six-figure lot. The Showcasing filly out of Messalina provided Josh Cameron’s Daymark Stud with a sale to remember as she topped the market at 125,000gns.

When Conroy was informed his latest pinhook was the highest price of the day, he said: “Let's hope she’s a top lot next year too! She’s a lovely physical and I like the stallion; he’s a very good sire of fillies. She’s a really good individual, very balanced, very good walker. She’s a Book 1 individual. She’s from a young operation and it’s good to see young breeders having a good result.”

The transaction more than doubled Daymark’s previous best result, which the operation matched earlier in the session when Roger Marley of Church Farm and Horse Park Stud went to 60,000gns for the Havana Grey colt out of You've Charmed Me.

Reflecting on the journey with the Showcasing filly and the rest of the Daymark string, Cameron said: “I’ve done every hand walk with every single foal and some days I think, ‘Maybe I should get someone to help', but I think it helps the foals in the end. I’m not sure my girlfriend has loved living with me over the last eight weeks but we got there in the end! Thanks to the little syndicate who own the mare Messalina for their support.

“Two mates bought her out of Archie Watson's yard and sent her to me and just said see how you get on. Her first foal by Havana Grey, who we sold here last year for 46,000gns, is going to Kevin Philippart De Foy and this year she has produced this amazing Showcasing filly who hasn’t missed a beat all week. She’s a real athlete and for someone like Flash to buy her is unreal.”

A productive time at the December Foal Sale is not the only thing the Dorset-based breeder has had to celebrate this year, either, as he bred the dual winning and Group 3-placed Havana Grey two-year-old Havana Cigar.

The second- and third-top lots both came from the West Moor Stud draft. The pricier of the pair was the Blue Point colt out of the classy sprinter Thesme who was knocked down to the Morrin family of Pier House Stud. The 88,000gns docket was signed by Kelly Equine.

When asked what appealed about the colt, John Morrin said: “His action, his walk, he has lovely movement. We love the stallion. We’ve been lucky with Blue Point before and we have a couple of mares in foal to him. He’s an obvious horse today. He looks racy and he will probably come back here to Book 2 if he grows enough.”

Two lots later West Moor sold a colt from the first crop of Space Blues to John Foley of Ballyvolane Stud, signing under the GHS Bloodstock banner, for 62,000gns.

Reflecting on the sale, West Moor’s Kate Sigsworth said: “I’m really pleased and it makes it all worthwhile because there’s a lot of hard work and it’s been very cold down here, so it’s really satisfying.”

The stud knows plenty about Blue Point having pinhooked the son of Shamardal for 110,000gns at the 2014 December Foal Sale before he was resold to Godolphin for 200,000gns the following October.

“He’s always been a really sprint-y horse,” Sigsworth said of the 88,000gns foal. “He’s out of an Exceed And Excel mare, and of course that’s a good cross. The mare herself was very quick; she was rated 109 when she was running. We’ve retained the two-year-old [Dark Angel filly] as she had a slight setback and then had a colic so couldn’t run. She’s at home and ready to go back into training so hopefully the page should improve as well. He’s just a lovely, free-moving, balanced horse. It’s slightly ironic because Pier House bought him, and when I sold Blue Point I was actually stabled next to Pier House. It’s come full circle and I hope they do well with him.”

Kildangan Stud resident Space Blues developed into a top-class older performer, registering elite-level victories in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Prix de la Foret and the Breeders’ Cup Mile. His first crop was bred at a fee of €17,500. The 62,000gns colt is out of Jameerah, a winning daughter of Dansili from the further family of Time Charter.

Sigsworth said: “Space Blues is a horse I followed when he was racing and I just loved his profile. I love those quicker Dubawis, Night Of Thunder would be another one. I have to say, when he won at the Breeders’ Cup I thought he was going to be too expensive for us to use but Darley were very fair with how they priced him.

“When I rang for a nomination they said he was fullI. I’d been on the list but it had somehow got lost. Anyway, they squeezed me in and I’m very grateful and hopefully this will do the stallion a good turn.”

She added: “I’m very happy with him because he was a beautiful horse. He came here and loved it, showed really well, pricked his ears and walked well all week. As soon as he was foaled I said he’s a real sales horse; bay, nice white star, lovely head. The closer you get to the sale the more you start to panic and think ‘Have I misread this?’ but he was brilliant. They were both really nice horses to work with.”

The final session saw 174 foals find a buyer at a clip of 74 per cent. Turnover was 2,075,000gns, down 19 per cent against the corresponding session in 2022, the average was down by 16 per cent at 14,310gns, while median dropped by 25 per cent to 9,000gns.

Sires on fire

The stallion with the highest average among those with more than one sold lot across the December Foal Sale was Juddmonte’s Kingman. The Banstead Manor Stud resident had nine foals who sold for an average of 212,445gns and at a combined 1,912,000gns. This year’s foals were bred at a fee of £150,000.

The son of Invincible Spirit had two lots in the sale’s top ten, with Alex Elliott going to 360,000gns for the three-parts brother to Dragon Symbol on behalf of Amo Racing, while Juddmonte secured the colt out of a sister to Ernest Hemingway for 350,000gns.

Wootton Bassett was a close second with an average of 210,400gns for five sold. The quintet was led by the colt out of Poet's Vanity bought by Juddmonte for 425,000gns.

With 42 sold lots, Whitsbury Manor Stud’s Havana Grey was the highest grossing sire. His offspring contributed 2,719,500gns to turnover, while the group sold for an average of 64,750gns, which is over 11 times the £6,000 fee these foals were bred at. The most expensive was the brother to Rumstar who topped Wednesday’s session at 250,000gns to the online bid of an unidentified buyer who signed as Rumstar Bloodstock.

Yeomanstown Stud also paid 210,000gns for the Havana Grey brother to the useful five-time winner Radio Goo Goo during Friday’s session. Havana Grey will stand the 2024 breeding season at a career-high £55,000.

St Mark's Basilica stood head and shoulders above the rest of the first-crop sires with nine sons and daughters selling for an average price of 155,165gns and a combined 1,396,500gns. The group was led by the sale’s top lot, the filly out of Oaks heroine Talent, who sold to Newsells Park Stud for 575,000gns.

The Classic-winning son of Siyouni had three other six-figure lots, led by the half-brother to Ville De Grace who brought 180,000gns from Camas Park Stud. The Coolmore resident covered his debut book of mares at a fee of €65,000.

Mahony hails end-user contribution

In his end-of-sale statement, Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: “Sustained demand for quality foals has been the feature of the four days of selling at Europe’s premier foal sale. In addition to the highest price for a foal in Europe and North America this year there have been a record 29 foals sold for 200,000gns or more and a healthy diversity of buyers in all sectors of the market.

“The cream of the British and Irish foal crop has attracted buyers in abundance not only from Britain and Ireland but also from throughout Europe and the Gulf region as well as China, Japan and America. The overseas demand has had a significant impact on trade which, although not matching last year’s record levels, has remained robust with the exception of the lower end of the market, which we must all recognise has been challenging.

“The pinhookers will always be the backbone of any Tattersalls December Foal Sale and, as ever, they have worked tirelessly, but the contribution from so many significant owners is becoming an increasingly important and regular feature of the sale. When a sale consistently produces racehorses the calibre of the 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean and the unbeaten Group 1 and 2-winning two-year-olds Vandeek and Ghostwriter, it reflects the quality of the stock presented by the consignors and it is clear their confidence in the sale has been reciprocated by many of the world’s most successful racehorse owners.

“Another positive to come out of this year’s December Foal Sale has been the overwhelmingly favourable response to the break in selling on the Thursday of the sale, which allowed buyers valuable extra time to view the Friday and Saturday foals. The change was introduced in response to feedback from vendors and purchasers alike and as well as being well received it is notable that the clearance rates for both Friday and Saturday have improved significantly on last year’s record-breaking sale.

“With a solid Tattersalls December Foal Sale behind us we now look forward to welcoming buyers from every continent in the world to Park Paddocks for another quality renewal of the Tattersalls December Sale, which features some spectacular fillies and broodmares, many of them showcased in the elite Sceptre Sessions which take place on Monday and Tuesday.”

