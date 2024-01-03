'It's a very bright start' - ThoroughBid's Racing For A Reason auction surpasses £20,000

Lots for ThoroughBid’s Racing For A Reason Online charity auction have attracted more than £20,000, with four days of bidding still left.

Stallion nominations to Far Above, Triple Threat and Fifty Stars were on Wednesday afternoon the top lots, while Willie Mullins was responsible for the highest bid among the yard visits.

Additional highlights include a morning on the gallops with Nicky Henderson and other yard visits to Gordon Elliott, Henry de Bromhead, Jessica Harrington, Gavin Cromwell Joseph O'Brien and Venetia Williams.

Also among the stallions with nominations are Mirage Dancer, Shaman, Way To Paris, Marie's Diamond, Night Wish and Free Eagle.

Mirage Dancer: Capital Stud's son of Frankel also has a nomination in the auction

All proceeds of the auction, which has been set up under Simon Besanson’s Racing For A Reason banner, will be split and donated to the Irish Cancer Society and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Besanson said: "We’re delighted with the early interest in the auction and are enjoying following the auction live on ThoroughBid. Raising over £20,000 in the first 48 hours is a very bright start and we look forward to seeing the competition for some very exciting lots hot up as we head into the weekend.

"The auction closes on Sunday, so head over to ThoroughBid and take a look before it’s too late. There is something for everyone on there, from yard visits and breakfasts at racing’s leading stables, one-off paintings, stallion nominations, syndicate memberships and more. Fingers crossed we can reach a big number by Sunday evening."

Bidding can be found here.

