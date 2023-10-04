'It's a real heartbreaker' - St Lawrence and Joorabchian lock horns over 900,000gns brother to Without Parole

Few buyers have been as busy during the opening stages of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale as Oliver St Lawrence, and the leading agent was back in business on Wednesday to secure back-to-back lots at a combined 1,400,000gns.

Hazelwood Bloodstock presented the Dubawi colt out of Wisdom Mind, a Dark Angel half-sister to Barney Roy, who fetched 500,000gns, before a host of interested parties fought out the bidding for the Kingman half-brother to Without Parole.

Richard Brown of Blandford Bloodstock played his part in pushing the price, as did Tom Pritchard-Gordon of Badgers Bloodstock, but ultimately it was Amo Racing principal Kia Joorabchian who filled the role of frustrated underbidder when St Lawrence signalled a bid of 900,000gns.

The 900,000gns Kingman colt is the final foal out of Without You Babe Credit: Laura Green

Bred by father-daughter duo John and Tanya Gunther and offered by Newsells Park Stud, the strapping colt is the last foal out of the blue hen Without You Babe, a half-sister to Grade 1 winner turned stallion Stay Thirsty.

The youngster possesses a real stallion’s page as he is a sibling to two names currently at stud in Newsells Park’s first-crop sire Without Parole, winner of the St James’s Palace Stakes, and Tamarkuz, who won the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and now resides at Canada’s newest stallion farm, Ballycroy Bloodstock. After being thanked by an emotional Tanya Gunther, St Lawrence explained that he hoped his latest purchase would follow a similar trajectory from major race to stallion career.

“He’s just a lovely colt, I loved him the moment I first saw him,” he said. “He’s a half-brother to two Group/Grade 1 winners and he looked as if he’s the type who could, hopefully, take us to the Guineas. I was desperately keen to get him.

“Hopefully he can go out there, win us a nice race and then be a stallion one day. That’s the dream that every owner has at this stage. I knew we’d have to be strong to get him though. I bought the Dubawi just before him and I was hoping we didn’t end up having to stretch too far for him. They’re both for Fawzi Nass and team.”

John Gunther (left), with Tanya Gunther: "We get to watch him run and we have his full-sister, She's Got You, so we can still carry on the family" Credit: Laura Green

The Kingman colt is also a brother to the stakes-winning She's Got You, who has joined the Gunthers’ broodmare band and produced her first foal, a filly by Without Parole’s sire Frankel, in January.

Reflecting on the sale, John Gunther said: “It was sad losing the mare and this was her last foal. It was a tough decision to sell, he’s such a fantastic yearling, and it’s a real heartbreaker.

"Newsells have given him a tremendous start and he looked incredible here. He’s gone to some very good owners and I’m sure they will make us proud in future.”

On the decision to sell, Gunther added: “It was sort of a flip of coin, really. We weren't going to let him go unless we got a good price for him, and it has turned out very well. We get to watch him run and we have his full-sister, She's Got You, so we can still carry on the family.”

St Lawrence’s big-money brace followed hot on the heels of a 2,360,000gns spend on day one that featured five lots. That included the Dubawi half-brother to Nashwa from Blue Diamond Stud at 725,000gns. That price was matched when St Lawrence signed for the Dubawi filly out of Secret Gaze, a sister to Japan, Mogul and Secret Gesture, from Newsells Park Stud.

