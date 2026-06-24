‘It’s a bad job if that doesn’t get you going a bit!’ - jumping heavyweights clash as sibling to Brighterdaysahead sets Derby Sale record at €370,000

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Pretty much anyone with any sort of pretension of being a major player in the National Hunt world was gathered around the Tattersalls Ireland ring when the half-brother to Brighterdaysahead and Caldwell Potter came under the hammer midway through day one of the Derby Sale.

JP McManus was among the onlookers, as was Willie Mullins. However, the business end of the bidding boiled down to Gordon Elliott, standing with Joey Logan at the top of the stairs leading into the packed auditorium, and Ross Doyle, bidding on behalf of Joe Tizzard from the back of the gangway.

Doyle had been responsible for the opening offer of €200,000 and seemed in no mood to be denied. But just when he looked to have done enough to seal the deal at €350,000, Logan raised a single digit to signal another €10,000 increase. It wasn’t long before Doyle returned in kind though, with the blue-blooded youngster set to begin his career from Tizzard’s Dorset base carrying a price tag of €370,000.

“Does anybody else want to come in?” said auctioneer Alastair Pim before dropping the hammer on the most expensive lot in Derby Sale history. “It’s a little bit of fun at €370,000, that’s all it would cost you!”

The six-figure showstopper eclipsed the previous high mark of €365,000, which was set when Aiden Murphy secured Altior’s half-brother on behalf of MV Magnier back in 2018.

“It’s a great family and he’s a beautiful physical,” said Tizzard. “We fell in love with him when we saw him and thought we’d have a crack at him. He made his money. It's a proper family, a good sire and a good physical; he ticked all the boxes. We’re coming off the back of a really good season and had a few people interested so we’ve given it a go.

“It’s exciting, it’s a bad job if that doesn’t get you going a bit! Dad’s here with me and he fell in love with the horse as well. We knew who we’d be bidding against, [Gordon] has done so well with the family so we knew we’d be taking him on, thankfully we’ve come out on the right side of it. Hopefully he gets the rub of the green and becomes a good horse.”

Walter Connors (second right) with the record-breaking Derby Sale top lot Credit: www.healyracing.ie

The youngster, already named Recognition, is the eighth and last foal out of the blue hen Matnie. The late daughter of Laveron bred no less than three Grade 1 winners, namely Brighterdaysahead, Caldwell Potter and the star-crossed Mighty Potter.

The trio have won 11 Grade 1 prizes between them, with the Grand National festival proving particularly fruitful for the family in the last few seasons. Brighterdaysahead, the most prolific at the highest level with five top-flight victories, was last seen landing the Aintree Hurdle, while Caldwell Potter doubled his top-level tally in last year’s Mildmay Novices’ Chase.

The mare’s other winners are no slouches either, as her first foal, French Dynamite, won three Grade 3 contests, while her second foal, Indiana Jones, won at the same level and was placed in Grade 1 company.

Matnie’s earlier progeny were bred by Francois-Marie Cottin, from whom Walter Connors of Sluggara Farm bought the mare in the spring of 2021. The mare died last year aged 18 after a recurrence of colic .

“It’s a bittersweet sale for us, but I’m delighted the market thought what we did.” said Connors. “He’s the last foal from the mare and that’s a chapter closed. She kind of walked in the door at home and was just a Cinderella. As I always say, it’s the next step that matters, but I’ll be wrong if he’s not good.

“He’s been anonymous among the other horses because he just fitted in, he’s been a pleasure to have. We just hope he can give his new owners the fun that we had with him. They’re brave and it’s brilliant to see, because diversity is important for us all in National Hunt racing in particular.”

Connors cut a remarkably relaxed figure in the aftermath of the record-breaking trade. Asked if his heart rate had risen at all, he furrowed his brow and said: “No, I don’t think so. My Garmin watch didn’t tell me to stop because I was under stress anyway. But maybe Garmin aren’t very good!

“At the end of the day, there’s a certain validation when those people want to buy your horse. The only time it gets nervous for the likes of us is until you get that validation. If he hadn’t got to his reserve I’d have been disappointed I’d brought him. Money is important to everyone, but just because of the story of the mare, it would’ve been a pity if that didn’t happen.”

This is not the first time Matnie’s offspring have found favour in the Fairyhouse ring. Brighterdaysahead topped the 2022 Derby Sale when knocked down to Elliott at €310,000, while the twice-raced Ravendark realised €350,000 from the same connections two years later.

Caldwell Potter, a €200,000 store, also topped the Andy and Gemma Brown dispersal in February 2024 when selling to Highflyer Bloodstock at €740,000.

The mare’s penultimate foal, the four-year-old son of Doctor Dino named Here Be Dragons, was runner-up on debut at Dieppe in late April before going unsold at €390,000 during Arqana’s Grand Steeple Sale.

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