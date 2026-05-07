'It would be great if he could go to Glorious Goodwood’ - George Baker hoping Lunar Tide can rise after 34,000gns Tattersalls Online purchase

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Recent Gowran Park winner Lunar Tide is set for a new start with Epsom trainer George Baker after topping a busy Tattersalls Online May Sale at 34,000gns.

Consigned by Baroda Stud, the son of Sea The Moon scored on just his second start in a mile last month for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

“He looks a nice type who was spotted by a good form student friend of mine and he’s for a lovely, fun bunch of owners,” Baker said.

“We’ll get him home and it would be great if he could go to Glorious Goodwood as the owners are based in the south and love the course. Hopefully, he could end up going to Bahrain later in the year.”

Baroda Stud’s bloodstock and marketing executive, Sarah Kelly said of the circumstances: “Having been unsold at last week’s Guineas Sale, we decided to keep him in Newmarket and enter him online, where we’ve had great interest since the weekend.

“His page generated 988 views and 77 veterinary certificate views, demonstrating the audience that the Tattersalls digital sales have. Thank you to Joseph O’Brien for training him so well, and good luck to George and Candida Baker. It is a gratifying endorsement of our concerted effort to strengthen our presence in digital sales, where we’ve been consigning with great success since 2021.”

Elsewhere, three-year-old colt Director’s Cut and three-year-old filly Ada Rose shared the joint-second highest priced lot when selling for 28,000gns to Ross Burdon Racing and Amo Racing respectively.

The sale realised a turnover of 465,100gns for 61 lots sold at an average price of 7,625gns. Over 350 bidders joined the sale from countries including the Czech Republic, France, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and The Netherlands as well bidders from throughout the Gulf region.

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